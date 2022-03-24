Dozens of activists demand an end to the war before the Russian Embassy in Mexico

Mexico City, 24 Mar Dozens of activists called by Amnesty International (AI) demonstrated on Thursday outside the premises of the Russian Embassy in Mexico to demand a halt to Russia's month-old invasion of Ukraine. “It is a symbolic action that we are taking on a global level, in all countries of the world we are taking this action to demand that the Russian Federation stop the invasion in Ukraine, to protect civilians,” said Edith Olivares Ferreto, executive director of AI Mexico. This act, he said, is part of AI's global action, one month after the start of an invasion that is having “incalculable devastating consequences” for the people of Ukraine, for freedom of expression in Russia and for the international human rights framework, according to Olivares Ferreto. He stated that since the invasion began, AI has documented indiscriminate attacks that have killed and injured civilians, possible unlawful attacks that have destroyed or damaged civilian infrastructure — including against hospitals and schools — and the use of prohibited cluster munitions, all of which could amount to war crimes under of international law. RUSSIA IS NOT PUTIN The event brought together Ukrainian and Russian citizens living in Mexico, who condemned the war actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin. “It's very hard to believe that what is happening is real. It is 2022 and there is in the country where we all have friends and relatives (in Ukraine) there is a real war where people and children are killed,” Karina Abdusalamova, a Russian citizen living in Mexico, told Efe. The activist stressed that although many people think that the Russians are in favor of war, but that is not true. “There are many, many Russians who are fighting against the regime (...) Russia is not Putin,” he said. He said he felt responsible for demonstrating against the Russian regime and in support of the Ukrainian people: “Putin is the person who started the war, he is a murderer and this has to stop,” he said. For his part, Yevhen Kostiuk, a Ukrainian citizen who has been studying for a doctorate in Mexico for eight months, said that his family is in Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, and they have had to live the war very closely. “I can't believe that this is happening in the modern world, in the 21st century,” he said, adding that, although his family is doing well, every day they have to hear the sound of bombs. He pointed out that this type of action is his way of contributing to the search for peace, because even if he wanted to return to Ukraine and take up arms, due to his military inexperience and a problem of sight he would not be able to do so. Amnesty's global action, which calls on the Russian authorities to stop this act of aggression and protect civilians, has already been signed by more than 340,000 people. CHIEF csr/mqb/dmt (photo) (video)