Donovan Carrillo says that the “most sensible thing” was to unsubscribe from the World Cup

Mexico City, 24 Mar Mexican figure skater Donovan Carrillo said this Thursday that the “most sensible thing” was to unsubscribe from the World Championship of his discipline, for not receiving the luggage in which his skates were in time. “It was very difficult to make that decision because of the importance and high expectations that were held for this event. Unfortunately, after evaluating the whole situation together with my coach Gregorio Núñez, we decided that it was the most sensible thing to do because of the misfortunes that preceded today,” he explained on his Instagram account. Carrillo, the first Mexican to qualify for the free program at the Winter Olympics, added that he tried to use new skates and blades, but did not feel comfortable, so he declined to participate in the short program. “Control and precision are vital when skating and since you don't feel either of them, the risk of trying the elements without having the skates molded is undeniable,” he said. For the 22-year-old athlete, his performance in the World Cup based in Montpellier, France was an opportunity to continue making history in figure skating and increase the financial support he receives from the Government of Mexico, which at the moment amounts to 30,000 pesos, about 1,500 dollars. “The plan was to do the official practice with the new skates and once the bags arrive, to be able to compete with my usual skates. Until the time I am writing and publishing this message, my baggage is still delayed,” Carrillo regretted. At the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, Carrillo finished 22nd in his sport, something that won him accolades in Mexico and the world. Carrillo has been used to going against the tide in his career since in Mexico practicing winter sports is complicated by the lack of infrastructure and the climate.Efe. rcg/jl