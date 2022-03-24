Director of the Spanish Civil Guard ratifies cooperation with Colombia

Bogotá, 23 Mar The Director-General of the Spanish Civil Guard, María Gámez, and the Colombian Minister of Defense, Diego Molano, ratified cooperation between the two countries at the highest level in the fight against transnational crime, on Wednesday, during a meeting in Bogotá. “We have especially discussed at the meeting that collaboration that we have been having for years with the Colombian National Police and the Civil Guard and we hope to continue that line of work that is so important in the fight against transnational crime,” said Gámez, who is visiting Colombia, following the meeting with Molano. In the meeting, which was also attended by the director of the Colombian Police, General Jorge Luis Vargas, they reviewed bilateral cooperation in the area of security. This cooperation is mainly between the Civil Guard and the National Police, which in Colombia depends on the Ministry of Defence. “Cooperation between Spain and Colombia has proven to be of high value in the fight against transnational organized crime, as well as in terms of good practices, training and education of members of the Colombian security forces,” Minister Molano said. According to the Ministry of Defence, today's meeting will also “strengthen the research and information-sharing activities” carried out by the two institutions and which “are aimed at dismantling organizations dedicated to trafficking in persons”. Molano especially thanked Gámez for his support in recent years for the Orión Naval Campaign, a multilateral effort led by Colombia to develop maritime operations to combat drug trafficking. Molano's office stressed that, with regard to environmental protection, “it is important to have the experience of Spain to maintain the fight against the international sale of goods derived from the illegal exploitation of natural resources, as well as the trafficking of flora and fauna”. Gámez, the first woman to lead the Civil Guard, began a visit to Colombia three days ago during which she met, in the company of the Spanish ambassador, Joaquín de Arístegui, with various authorities. The director of the Civil Guard also visited Cartagena where she met with Colombia's vice-president and foreign minister, Marta Lucía Ramírez, and with the commander of the National Navy, Admiral Gabriel Pérez Garcés. Gámez also met with commanders of the Police Community of America (Ameripol) and visited the National Police Operations Center, located in the department of Tolima (center), where police are trained in the fight against organized crime. CHIEF joc/com/cpy (photo) (video)