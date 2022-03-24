Costa Rica to receive $10.3 million from the GEF for decarbonization

San José, 24 Mar Costa Rica will invest 10.3 million dollars from the Global Environment Facility (GEF) over the next five years in initiatives aimed at decarbonizing the metropolitan area. The main objective of the project called “Transition to an urban green economy by generating global environmental benefits” is to achieve decarbonization in the Greater Metropolitan Area through sustainable integrated urban planning, thereby proposing reforms of obsolete laws, construction of cycle paths and green sidewalks. “The approach of this project is extremely ambitious because it seeks to change economic logic by decarbonizing the income base of an entire country,” said GEF CEO Carlos Manuel Rodríguez. The plan involves planting trees, promoting circular economy businesses, legal and institutional reforms and new works to improve urban mobility focused on the health of people and ecosystems. During the five years urban ecosystems will be restored to a total of 2,000 hectares, achieving the reforestation of 1,000 trees per hectare. This will allow the direct capture of 24,000 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, authorities explained. In the case of the circular economy proposal, the plan makes it possible to make the most of all resources in the production chain, using biodegradable materials and reducing environmental impact. In the preparation phase of the initiative, it was concluded that Costa Rica has no experience in promoting these forms of production, nor is there regulation as developed as in other countries. Therefore, the project will map existing circular economy initiatives, inject funds into enterprises of this type, prioritizing the employment of women, in areas such as waste management, and train in business management. The Ministry of Environment and Energy (MINAE) will lead the initiative, which will be implemented by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and implemented by the Organization for Tropical Studies (OET). “Coal and other fossil fuels are drowning humanity and have placed us in a danger zone like we never imagined. If we want to survive on Earth, we must move towards the future based on renewable energy, with universal access, gender equality and green jobs of the future. This project is proof of this,” said UNDP resident representative José Vicente Troya. The transition to an urban green economy will require additional resources to support certain activities of local governments and to take advantage of existing opportunities to allocate more resources to sustainable urban solutions. The President of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado, indicated that as part of the progress the country is betting on the construction of the Metropolitan Electric Train, as one of the main routes for the decarbonization and transformation of a public transport system that is currently inefficient. Costa Rica is carrying out the National Decarbonization Plan, which has as one of its main objectives to eliminate the use of fuels by 2050. CHIEF mjb/dmm/jrh