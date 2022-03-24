Colombia leads the Grand Prix of Para-Athletics in Dubai, with 17 medals

Lima, Monday August 26, 2019 - Buinder Bermudez from Colombia competes in the Men's Para Athletics 400m T12 Final at the Villa Deportiva Nacional - VIDENA at the Parapan American Games Lima 2019. Copyright Hector Vivas / Lima 2019 Mandatory credits: Lima 2019 ** NO SALES ** NO ARCHIVES **

The Club For People Determination in Dubai hosted for the third time the Para Athletics Grand Prix competition day. During this third day of competition, Colombia won one gold, one silver and two bronzes, for a total of four medals. The official medal table of the event, which with the accumulated from the second day placed Colombia in first place, ended this Wednesday with a gold won by Yamil Acosta, Buinder Bermúdez took the silver, while Julián Acosta and Mayerli Buitrago wore bronze on this day.

During the development of this day of competitions, Colombia shone in the shooting of the F40/41 bullet, the 200mts T35/37 and 400mts flat T11/12 and 13. Colombia began this Wednesday, March 23, a third day of competitions at the Para Athletics Grand Prix in Dubai. The gold medal on this day was won by Yamil Acosta in the 400mts, who won a time of 50.48 and the seventh gold medal for the country.

As for silver, Buider Bermudez was second in the 400mts T13 test, achieving a time of 50.90. The bronze this time went to Mayerli Buitrago and Julián Acosta. Buitrago, who placed third in the bullet throwing test after achieving a distance of 9.38m, was overtaken by her direct rival, the Tunisian athlete, Raoua Tlili.

As for Acosta, the runner placed third with a time of 29.55 during the final of the 200m flat T35/37. Now, the Colombian delegation is preparing for its fourth and final day of competitions in Dubai, which will take place this Thursday, March 24. With the results obtained to date, the country has 17 medals, 7 golds, 6 silvers and 4 bronzes.

In Maringá, Brazil, the Colombian para-cycling team shone. The national team, which participated with 10 riders in the Pan American Track and Road, between 17 and 20 March, had a formidable performance, which made the national tricolor wave, on 27 occasions, on the podiums of the track events and, on 17, on the road events. The national team finished with 44 total medals, placing in second place, second only to Brazil.

Alejandro Perea, Javier Serna, Jaime Castañeda, Juan José Betancourt, Carolina Munévar, Paula Ossa, Eulises León, Leonardo Varón, Róbinson Jaramillo and Juan José Florian were the representatives for Colombia at the Velodrome of the Olympic Village of Maringá and on the routes of the state of Paraná, in Brazil.

Javier Serna and Alberto Castañeda were responsible for drawing a smile on the country. In the tandem track event they left a record of 4,34,841 to climb the top step of the podium and win the first gold medal for Colombia in the continental competition. Since then, the yellow, blue and red trail began to become recurrent on the podium runway in Brazil.

Carolina Munévar, part of the Colombia Team, a strategy created with an initial investment of 7 billion pesos for the Paralympic sector seeks to project high achievements for Paris 2024, was one of the most outstanding throughout the Pan American. The rider won six gold metals, in the tests of: individual pursuit; 500 m; scratch; omnium; individual time trial and road circuit.

Likewise, between Paula Ossa, Alejandro Perea and Juan José Betancourt, who were also called up on the roster of the Colombia Paralympic Team, the country won 12 more metals. Nine of them gold, while the remaining three were silver.

READ ON: