Colombia adds 351 new infections and 23 deaths from covid-19

Bogotá, 24 Mar Colombia added 351 new infections of covid-19 and 23 deaths on Thursday, with figures reaching 6,082,577 infections and 139,531 fatalities since the pandemic began in March 2020. The Ministry of Health noted that the number of active cases decreased to 5,090, while that of patients who appear as recovered rose to 5,915,073. The 23 deaths of the day, of which 22 correspond to previous days, occurred in Norte de Santander (7); Valle del Cauca (6); Bogotá (4); Cundinamarca and Nariño (2), and Antioquia and Santander (1). The infections, meanwhile, occurred in Bogotá (112), Santander (46), Antioquia (34), Valle del Cauca (31) and Cesar (28). During the day, 24,122 tests for covid-19 were processed, of which 7,427 were PCR tests and 16,695 were antigens. For its part, the latest figures from the National Vaccination Plan show that on Tuesday 122,732 vaccines were put against covid-19, of which 34,617 were second doses and 6,261 were the single-dose formula of the pharmaceutical company Janssen. In total, Colombia has applied 79,932,662 doses and 34,495,258 people already have their complete vaccination schedule. Likewise, 9.97 million citizens have received a booster dose.