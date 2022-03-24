Chinese Foreign Minister Visits Afghanistan to Meet Taliban Officials

Kabul, 24 Mar Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Afghanistan on Thursday to meet senior officials of the Taliban Interim Government, after passing through Pakistan and a day after the fundamentalists maintained the closure of secondary schools. “China's Foreign Minister arrived in Kabul, where he will meet with his Afghan counterpart, Amir Khan Muttaqi,” the deputy spokesman of the Taliban Interim Government's Foreign Ministry, Hafiz Zia Ahmad, told Efe. A member of the Taliban Acting Prime Minister Ahmadullah Muttaqi's office added on Twitter that the Chinese Foreign Minister and his delegation went to the Presidential Palace in Kabul. The unannounced visit of the Chinese foreign minister comes a day after his participation in the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held in Pakistan as a special guest. Wang assured, after meeting with senior Pakistani officials, that both countries will intensify coordination of efforts on regional and international affairs, including Afghanistan. The Taliban, whose interim Government has not achieved the long-awaited recognition of the international community, have relied on China to alleviate the serious humanitarian and economic crisis in the Asian country. This situation in Afghanistan has worsened since they seized power last August, due to the consequent blockade of foreign funds following the fall of the previous Government and international aid. Wang and Muttaqi met last October in Doha, where both countries agreed to strengthen relations, as well as announcements of economic support. China and Afghanistan have over the years shared mutual interests in matters relating to public services and the mining sector. In the last two decades, Chinese companies signed several contracts for the creation of economic and development projects in Afghanistan, and almost none were finalized due to the instability of the country and the lack of cooperation between the two nations. CHIEF lk-daa/mt/jac