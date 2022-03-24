China detects 2010 new local cases of covid-19

Beijing (China), 24 Mar The National Health Commission of China announced today the detection of 2,054 new positives for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus this Wednesday, 2010 for local contagion and the rest, imported. The places with the highest rates of infections were Jilin (northeast, 1,810), Fujian (southeast, 69), Tianjin (northeast, 29) and Shandong (east, 16). Health authorities also today reported the detection of 2,829 asymptomatic cases, 2,722 for local contagion, although Beijing does not count them as confirmed cases unless they manifest symptoms. He highlighted the number of asymptomatic patients detected in Shanghai (east, 979), a city that is facing partial lockdowns to deal with a reoutbreak. The total number of such infections under observation is 24,062, of which 1,498 come from other territories. China, which is pursuing a severe “zero tolerance” policy towards the new coronavirus, is experiencing a wave of outbreaks attributed to the omicron variant that is causing record numbers of infections not seen since the start of the pandemic in the first half of 2020. The National Health Commission also detailed that, until last midnight local (16.00 GMT on Wednesday), 904 patients were discharged after successfully overcoming covid. The total number of active infected persons in mainland China is 26,253, fifty of whom are serious. According to the institution's accounts, since the beginning of the pandemic, 139,285 people were infected in the country, among whom 108,394 have managed to heal and 4,638 died. To date, more than 2.1 million close contacts with infected persons have been monitored by medical follow-up, of which 367,261 remain under observation. CHIEF ya/msp