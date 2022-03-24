Bruno Pacheco after not attending subpoenas: “If the Prosecutor tells me to go right now, I will go”

Former presidential secretary Bruno Pacheco justified his absences to tax subpoenas by noting that “he is being attacked from all sides.” This is just over a week after the publication of a video in which he is heard saying that he will collaborate with the justice system in the investigations that continue against him. The former government official of Pedro Castillo had been summoned for Monday 14 and Tuesday 22 March, but in both cases he did not report to the appropriate offices.

“I'm not running away from justice. Since the proceedings began for me and for the Government, I have been able to collaborate with the Office of the Prosecutor. If the prosecution tells me to go right now, I'll go. There is no problem, but unfortunately I am being attacked from all sides,” Pacheco said.

10-11-2021 Former Secretary General of the Peruvian Presidency Bruno Pacheco POLITICS Europa Press/Contact/Trade

In addition, Pacheco noted that he perceived that certain authorities would be acting against him. “It seems to me that even the prosecutors are against me because I see that they are not giving me the folders, I need the folders to be able to get there, otherwise how can I do my defense,” he said.

In the same vein, the criticisms of Pacheco's lawyer, José Nuñez, of the work of the authorities have gone. “To date, the Prosecutor's Office has not complied with delivering the tax file that had been requested; so what can my defendant be advised of if he does not know what he is accused of or the charges for which he must answer? That is why my defendant to date has not attended and is being asked in a timely manner for rescheduling,” he said.

WORDS THAT TOOK THE WIND

“I want to address the authorities and the people in general to say the following: I am willing to collaborate with justice and tell the truth in all the cases that are linked to me,” were the words of Bruno Pacheco in a video announcing an alleged collaboration with the justice system days after the statements by Karelim López before the Prosecutor's Office.

“Rest assured, if someone is guilty or innocent, I will say so, but that will be before a judge or a prosecutor. I also believe that a human being has his limit and I came to mine. That is why, without fear of being wrong, I affirm that my hand will not tremble in pointing out guilty or innocent people in the only commitment I have to the defense of the people of Peru,” he added.

It should be recalled that among the various questions against Pacheco, the one that attracted the most attention was the finding of US $20,000 in his office inside the Government Palace. “Preliminary proceedings were initiated against Arnulfo Bruno Pacheco Castillo and those responsible for the alleged crime against the public administration in the form of traffic in influence aggrieved by the State,” the Public Prosecutor's Office published on the reason for the intervention.

“First Karelim Lopez. Now Bruno Pacheco wants to collaborate with justice and denounce the unlawful acts of Castillo and his government of corruption. Both receive death threats. What do the authorities expect to provide them with personal guarantees? Surely they have a lot to tell”, was the reaction of Congresswoman Patricia Chirinos from Avanza Pais after the broadcast of the aforementioned video. However, since then the questioned former member of the government has only evaded his obligations to the authorities investigating the cases in which he is involved.

