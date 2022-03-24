Borrell says Albright's legacy is today “more important than ever”

Brussels, 24 Mar The European Union (EU) High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, was “deeply saddened” by the death of former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright (1997-2001), whose “legacy is more important today than ever”. “Deeply saddened by the passing of Madeleine Albright,” the head of European diplomacy confessed on his official Twitter profile. The Democrat “was the first woman to hold the post of Secretary of State, and she actively contributed to world politics, from the Horn of Africa and Bosnia-Herzegovina to the Middle East. He defended peace and democracy all over the world,” Borrell said. “His legacy is more important today than ever,” concluded the head of Foreign Affairs and Defense of the Twenty-Seven. According to her family, Albright died on Wednesday of cancer, surrounded by her loved ones, at the age of 84. With Bill Clinton's arrival at the White House (1993-2001), Albright was appointed U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, a position she held between 1993 and 1997, and later premiered as the first woman to head the State Department. Albright became the face of US diplomacy after the Cold War and, as Secretary of State, advocated the expansion of NATO and defended the need to intervene in the Balkan wars, while betting on reducing nuclear weapons arsenals. CHIEF cat/mb/ah