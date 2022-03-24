Bolivia will breathe theater again after four years without its biggest festival

La Paz, 24 Mar Bolivia's leading international theater festival returns to the stage in May after four years of suspension due to the covid-19 pandemic, with casts from nine countries and a hybrid format that includes virtual and live performances. The thirteenth edition of the International Theatre Festival of La Paz (Fitaz) was presented this Thursday at a press conference at the Cultural Center of Spain in La Paz (CCELP) characterized by a short dance of two cheerful kusillos, characters from Andean culture similar to the harlequins who identify this theatrical festival. The festival, which is held every two years, had to be suspended in 2020 due to the pandemic, Efe reminded its director, Bolivian actor Bernardo Arancibia, in statements. “We are back after four years and that is why we are also very happy and anxious that May is coming to start programming,” he said. The Fitaz will take place from 6 to 15 May with great expectations, as it aims to “make the city breathe theater” with a variety of artists “very talented” and a variety of works so that we can experience “a beautiful theatrical party”, he added. The casts from different Bolivian regions will be joined by others from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Denmark, Spain, France, Mexico and Switzerland, which will have live performances and for the first time the festival will include virtual modality for some works. Among the novelties are its “four areas of action”, one of which is Fitaz Teatros, which is the traditional modality of performances on stages such as the emblematic “Alberto Saavedra Pérez” Municipal Theater in La Paz, and the Nuna, Doña Albina and Casa Grito theaters, Arancibia told the media. In this area, 16 “wide-ranging” works are expected to be presented, including some co-productions such as “Wajtacha”, by the Bolivian cast El Búnker and the Spanish El Astillero, as well as a premiere on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the CCELP. The Chilean group La Teta Izquierda will present “Divino Antichrist”, a play that was scheduled for the 2020 suspended edition and from Denmark, Odin Teatret, will stage “Ave Maria”, under the direction of Italian Eugenio Barba, special guest of the festival who will also give a workshop. MORE AREAS OF ACTION A second component is the Fitaz Wawas, with works dedicated to children who have suffered the lockdown due to the pandemic, so that they now “live the theater” and have a space “to recover creativity,” said Arancibia. For this time, the aim will be to “free” the admission of minors to these functions free of charge, considering “that it is important for them to return to the theater”, said the director, although he stressed that it should be understood that it will not always be free, since theatrical activity requires a strong job. The international play that will be presented at the Fitaz Wawas is “El libro de Ojiisan”, by the Chilean group Teatro Niña Imaginaria. The Expanded Fitaz is the third and “largest” component, since it points to “the theater leaving the theatres and going all over the city,” said Arancibia. This will involve the presentation of plays, performances and urban interventions in streets, squares and cultural spaces in the neighborhoods of La Paz, among which the work “YouGur” by Spaniard Carlo Mô stands out. There will also be a virtual component that will allow us to see some works online, such as “The Zombie Awakening”, by Los Pinches Chamacos (Mexico), and “Hocus Pocus”, by Philippe Saire (Switzerland). In addition, there are also workshops and a networking conference between international programmers and local theater companies. This biennial festival was created by actress and cultural manager Maritza Wilde, with a first edition held in 1999. CHIEF gb/lnm/dmt (photo) (video)