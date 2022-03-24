Biden warns that food shortages “will be real”

Brussels, 24 Mar US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the food shortage “is going to be real” and that this is one of the issues he talked about today with his interlocutors in Brussels. “The price of sanctions is not going to be on Russia alone, it will be on many countries, including European countries and our country as well,” the president said at a press conference. Biden stated that there will be food shortages because both Russia and Ukraine have been “the bread baskets of Europe” and revealed that he has spoken with G7 leaders about how to speed up wheat trade and “end trade restrictions” on shipping food abroad. Specifically, he indicated that Canada and the US, which are large wheat producers, have discussed how they could increase their exports to alleviate food shortages in the most impoverished nations. Some countries have imposed restrictions on exports of some of the food they produce, but the United States has asked them to end those limitations in the face of the war in Ukraine. “We are in the process of talking to our European friends about what it would be, what they would need, to alleviate those concerns about food shortages,” Biden explained. Almost since the start of the Russian invasion on 24 February, the UN and its agencies have warned that war can be a very hard blow to many countries, given the rise in fuel prices it has caused and because both Russia and Ukraine are two of the largest producers of cereals and fertilizers in the world. Among other things, Russia and Ukraine account for more than half of the world's supply of sunflower oil and 30 percent of that of wheat. According to the UN, Ukraine alone produces more than half of the wheat used by the World Food Programme (WFP), the UN agency that supports countries around the world to fight hunger. In addition, there are 45 countries in Africa and other areas that import at least one third of their wheat from Ukraine or Russia and another 18 that buy at least half, including Egypt, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Lebanon, Syria, Somalia, Sudan or Yemen. CHIEF llb-bpm/ssa/psh