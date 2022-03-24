Australia regrets that Putin is able to attend the G20 summit in Indonesia

Sydney, Australia, 24 Mar Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison expressed concern on Thursday about the possible attendance of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the upcoming G20 summit, to be held in Indonesia next November, due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. “The idea of sitting at the table with Vladimir Putin... is to go too far,” Morrison told reporters in Melbourne, noting that the United States has concluded that Russia committed war crimes in Ukraine during its “violent” and “aggressive” invasion, which violates the “international rule of law.” Morrison's remarks come after Russia's Ambassador to Jakarta, Lyudmila Vorobieva, expressed the day before that the president intends to attend the G20 summit in Bali. Morrison, who ruled out a boycott of the summit if Putin attends, underscored that Australia has also expressed concern about Russians' participation in this year's ministerial meetings, which will address issues ranging from the challenges of the strategic Indo-Pacific region to the responsibility of tech giants in acts of harassment on social networks. Reaffirming his condemnation of Russia, in line with its allies, Morrison recalled that his Government announced last Sunday an immediate ban on the export to Russia of aluminum ores, including alumina and bauxite, and pledged to send more weapons and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. This move against Moscow is in addition to a series of sanctions against Russian banks and government entities, as well as against Putin, and nearly half a thousand officials, senior government officials, military and oligarchs from that country, including Roman Abramovic. Australia has also sent lethal and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, and in the middle of the month sued Russia with the Netherlands for the downing of flight MH17, which in 2014 was hit by a missile launched by pro-Russian forces while flying over eastern Ukraine, killing 298 people, 38 of them Australians. Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February in an offensive by land, sea and air, which has been met with strong resistance from Ukrainian forces and people and caused more than 6.5 million internally displaced persons and 3.5 refugees. Moscow alleges that it attacks Ukraine because of the threat posed by its intention to integrate into NATO and because of the alleged Nazi infiltration of the government, while Kiev accuses the Russian authorities of wanting to control the country and prevent its approach to Europe and the West.