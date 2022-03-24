At least 28 killed in double al-Shabab attack in central Somalia

Mogadishu, 24 Mar At least 28 people were killed — including federal MP Amina Mohamed — last night in a double attack by the jihadist group Al Shabab in the city of Beledweyne, in central Somalia, authorities confirmed to Efe today. “We have recorded 28 dead and 35 injured in the Beledweyne attacks. Most of the wounded will be transferred to Mogadishu so that they can receive medical treatment,” the governor of the Hiran region (whose capital is the city), Ali Jayte Osman, told Efe. In a statement collected in local media, the Somali jihadist group Al Shabab claimed responsibility for these attacks. CHIEF ma/pm/pa/hma