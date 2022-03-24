Ana Claudia Talancón reversed against AMLO for Tren Maya: “We are not hired”

During the night of March 22, a video was shared in which different Mexican celebrities took a stand against the construction of the mega-project known as the Mayan Train.

This project has been the subject of criticism since its inception due to the high economic and environmental costs that it entails. In addition, several images have been shared in recent days of the felling of trees in the jungles of the state of Quintana Roo along the new layout of the fifth southern section.

For this reason, many members of the Mexican show joined the voices against the Maya Train in the framework of World Water Day.

The artists took a stand against AMLO's project (Photos: Screenshot/YouTube)

Through the account of the Sélvame del Tren campaign, which fights for respect for the jungle rivers and cenotes on the route where the controversial López Obrador project is to be located, the video was published in which influencers, actors and musicians shared their solidarity with the movement.

Among the artists were Eugenio Derbez, Rubén Albarran, Natalia Lafourcade, Kate del Castillo, Omar Chaparro, Arturo Islas, Barbara Mori, Michelle Renaud, Fernando Guadarrama, Ofelia Medina, Omar Chaparro and Ana Claudia Talancón.

“We are not their opponents, we are Mexican and we want life for all of us (...) President, section 5 will pass over underground rivers, caves and cenotes. A unique and the largest ecosystem in the world (...) We invite you to come and visit the area and listen to the experts”, was one of the arguments put forward by the celebrities.

(photo: Twitter/ @latalancon)

In this regard, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador disqualified the participants' pronouncement by calling them “pseudo-environmentalists” and “fifis”, although among them was Café Tacvba singer Rubén Albarrán, who has considered himself a supporter of the Mexican left and an activist in numerous social causes.

“They have never sought the transformation of the country,” said the president. So the Mexican actress, Ana Claudia Talancón responded to the disqualifications of the chief executive.

Through his Twitter account, he defended the position acquired in the video and stated that they were concerned about the continuation of the works. “We are not his opponents,” he stressed and concluded that the forest and water needed to be protected.

The cherry party also called the characters “second-hand ecologists” (photo: Twitter/ @PartidoMorenaMX)

The message was accompanied by one of the movement's videos. With a duration of 39 seconds, it shows various images showing the works of cutting trees and demonstrations against them, as well as aerial views of the jungle and water shots.

“Neither adversaries, nor pseudo-environmentalists, nor spokespersons”, “We are citizens of QRoo (Quintana Roo) and we will fight for our greatest wealth Nature! ”, can be read in the text while the images are circulating.

Also on the official account of the Movimiento Regeneración Nacional party (Morena), they published an infographic in which they described the artists as “second-hand environmentalists”:

“Don't be fooled by second-hand environmentalists! The #TrenMaya project does take care of the environment”.

In the image, they clarify that 200,000 hectares of trees will be planted and 18,000 hectares of nature reserves will be preserved, in addition to the creation of the Jaguar Tulum Park and the expansion of the Calakmul nature reserve.

KEEP READING:



