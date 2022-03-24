A total of 92.82 million Mexicans will be able to participate in consultation

Mexico City, 23 Mar The National Electoral Institute (INE) of Mexico unanimously declared on Wednesday the electoral roll and the nominal list of voters to be used in the consultation process for the revocation of the presidential mandate, to be held on April 10, which will be 92,823,216 million citizens. In a special session, the president of the INE, Lorenzo Córdova, said that declaring both documents valid and definitive “confirms that the INE is guaranteeing the universality of suffrage”. He pointed out that every citizen registered on the nominal list and who has his valid credential “will be able to participate on April 10 to freely issue his opinion on the revocation of the president of the republic's mandate and that he will have a ballot waiting for him and waiting for him at the voting center that corresponds to him.” He recalled that the total number of citizens registered in the nominal list of voters “we are the ones who will be able to vote on April 10 and is the basis for calculating the 40% that article 35 of the Constitution establishes as a percentage so that the results of that exercise are binding,” he said. Córdova considered that the advances that Mexico has made in the area of registration “allow us to contrast the diametrical difference between the voter registration we have today and that used in the era of pre-democratic Mexico.” He said that stories about people who “voted more than once, people who were excluded from the register to prevent them from voting or deceased who were voting” are phenomena that, thanks to the robust electoral system that makes the electoral roll and the nominal list their axis, “have remained in the past and have been eradicated from the organization of elections in Mexico”. In addition, he recalled that, in order to facilitate the participation of citizens in the revocation process, the INE General Council approved that the credentials that lost their validity on January 1, 2022 “may be used in such processes, as in the local elections this year.” On Wednesday, the INE informed the agency's Complaints and Complaints Commission issued a preventive measure against President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for the dissemination of government propaganda during a prohibited period, as well as the promotion of the consultation process for the revocation of the mandate by citizens. In recent weeks, López Obrador has criticized the INE, which he accused of not wanting to promote the consultation to revoke the mandate. The consultation, resulting from the Federal Law on the Revocation of Mandate enacted in September, causes controversy because the Mexican president himself is promoting it, so the opposition has accused him of “a permanent campaign” to mobilize his ranks. CHIEF jmrg/cpy (photo)