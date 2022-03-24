A fissure system could prevent a catastrophic collapse in Spanish volcano

Writing Science, 24 Mar The system of fissures that opened during the last phase of the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano (on the Spanish island of La Palma) could explain why there was not a catastrophic collapse of the volcano's flank “as perhaps expected”, according to volcanologist Pablo González. In an analysis published in Science, González believes that a detailed study of the eruption should contribute to answering the open question of what physical mechanism triggers giant catastrophic collapses on the flanks of volcanoes. The answer “may be linked to its distinctive volcanotectonic characteristics and, in particular, to an unexpected system of fissures that opened during the last phase of the eruption,” the expert considers. Since the 1980s, progress has been made, but the mechanisms that trigger the collapse of the sides and feedback with active magmatic systems “remain elusive”. The Spanish scientist points out that, “as if it were a great thriller, this eruption of Cumbre Vieja left the biggest surprise for its last act”. Between mid-late November, coinciding with an increase in the number of earthquakes, a complex set of fractures and landslides broke the northeastern flank of the active cone, which had developed for two months at the site of the eruption. Almost simultaneously, short-term vents opened in an east-west direction downwards two kilometers from the active cone of the summit. The following week, multiple small vents and fissures appeared at a distance of 1 to 3 kilometers from the site of the main fissure, among other areas. These volcano-tectonic structural changes must “be critically evaluated to determine if they released magmatic and/or gravitational tensions on the volcano's flank”. Gonzalez believes that “it is still too early to offer a complete set of interpretations for all volcanotectonic observations of the Cumbre Vieja eruption.” However, he believes that the exploration of the complex volcanotectonic stress fields should be “a possible way to understand the timing, occurrence and character of this eruption”. In addition, volcanotectonic control will “undoubtedly contribute to advancing our understanding of the elusive magmatic and tectonic feedbacks that influence eruptive activity”. For the expert, the sequence of events that did not cause a catastrophic collapse will be “especially revealing”, as it should give clues as to how to evaluate the likelihood of these events for other systems. CHIEF cr/icn