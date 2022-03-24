121-126: The Sixers beat a dull Lakers without LeBron

David Villafranca Los Angeles (USA), 23 Mar The Philadelphia 76ers scored this Wednesday a victory with more skill than shine against the Los Angeles Lakers, which despite not having LeBron James offered a very dignified image and came alive until the end (121-126). Joel Embiid (30 points and 10 rebounds) and James Harden (24 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists) led Sixers who could not get off the scoreboard and in which, on a night of few luxuries, the contributions of Tyrese Maxey (21 points and 7 assists) and Tobias Harris (20 points and 7 rebounds) were essential LeBron James was out at the last minute due to knee discomfort in some Lakers who, under the circumstances, fought and competed in a more than acceptable way. For much of the evening, Dwight Howard (24 points and 8 rebounds) and Malik Monk (23 points) were the Lakers' unexpected benchmarks in attack, in which Russell Westbrook (24 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists) and Carmelo Anthony (20 points and 7 rebounds) also stood out. The Sixers are still in the fight for the highly sought-after places of honor in the Eastern playoffs while the Lakers are still going to have to suffer to secure play-in in the West. SIXERS DOMINATE WITHOUT CLARITY The match started with a slow and heavy pace, something that initially seemed to benefit some Lakers in the field. Stanley Johnson was the surprising figure of those first twelve minutes with 13 points for some Lakers who, with a 6-for-9 in triples, took advantage of perhaps overly confident Sixers. Joel Embiid did start at his usual great level (10 points), but it was three three-pointers by Georges Niang that held down some visitors who had not fully entered the match. Malik Monk and Carmelo Anthony extended the worthy staging of the Lakers in the second quarter. But it was only a matter of time before the Sixers reacted. Raising the demand of their defense and rushing to the counterattack with ease, the Sixers turned the score around at halftime (52-61) relying on a good second set by Tobias Harris (9 points). It seemed that the Sixers could blow up the game as soon as they stepped on the accelerator a little. The first interested in this was James Harden, very active in a third quarter in which he scored 16 points (including 3 triples) for some Sixers who managed to win at the time of 14. However, the Lakers responded to the challenge wonderfully. Dwight Howard (10 points in that quarter) remembered his best years and dominated the area, Malik Monk (also 10 points) brought a lot of freshness and speed, and Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony completed a very rich offense by the Lakers. Thus, a large 14-4 run, culminated with a basket on Wenyen Gabriel's horn, allowed the purple and gold players to reach the fourth quarter with their options intact (91-93). Carmelo and Westbrook took command of the Lakers' attack, but Tobias Harris and Deandre Jordan managed to increase the Sixers' lead while waiting for Embiid and Harden to return to the court (100-107 with 7.32 on the clock). The Lakers insisted, this time with their surprising star duo Monk-Howard, but 5 points in a row from Tyrese Maxey made things even harder for them (105-114 with 3.23 left). Only 6 points were the locals with 2 minutes left and 4 points with 32 seconds were placed behind a Westbrook basket after stealing Harden. But the Sixers finally closed the victory from the free throws against some Lakers who would have been able to have LeBron for that tight outcome. CHIEF dvp /ga (photo)