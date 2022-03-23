Zelenski will speak electronically on Thursday before the Swedish Parliament

Copenhagen, 23 Mar Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelinsky will speak telematically on Thursday before the Swedish Parliament, this institution reported today, in a new appointment on its virtual tour to gather support against Russia. The Ukrainian president's speech will be broadcast in the plenary hall of the Riksdagen (Swedish unicameral parliament), reserved for special occasions. “I am honored that the President of Ukraine wants to speak to Parliament with the war going on. Parliament has approved unique support initiatives for Ukraine and continues to support that country's struggle for freedom,” said the president of this institution, Andreas Norlén, in a statement. Zelenski spoke via video link to the parliaments of the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Italy and Israel, among others. In his last speech today before the Japanese House, he argued that international pressure on Russia “will help restore peace.” As a member of the European Union (EU) Sweden has supported economic sanctions on Russia and sent military weapons to Ukraine, contrary to its usual policy of not sending weapons to countries in conflict, in addition to announcing an increase in its defence budget. The minority Swedish Social Democratic Government has, however, rejected a change in the Swedish Social Democratic Government's relationship with NATO, of which it is an ally but not a member. The leader of the opposition, the conservative Ulf Kristersson, has announced that he will apply for membership in the Alliance if his party wins the legislative elections in September and there is a parliamentary majority in favor. CHIEF alc/jam/jgb