Zelenski asks Japanese parliament for deep UN reforms

The President of Ukraine, Volodymir Zelensky, called on Wednesday in a speech to the Japanese parliament for deep reforms at the United Nations, noting that his authorities did not prevent the Russian invasion.

“Neither the United Nations nor the Security Council has worked. Reforms are needed,” the Ukrainian leader said in a videoconference speech to Japan's parliamentarians.

“We need an instrument to ensure global security in a preferential way. Existing international organizations do not work in this regard. We must then develop a new tool that can really stop invasions,” he said.

Zelenski took advantage of the intervention to thank Tokyo's position, which abandoned its usual prudence and joined the strong sanctions imposed by Western countries against Russia.

“I ask you to continue to impose sanctions,” he said, congratulating Japan on being “the first nation in Asia to have lobbied” Moscow.

“No one will feel safe until this war is over and peace has returned (...) Let us make efforts to make Russia want and seek peace. Trade bans must be introduced with Russia to stop the tsunami of the invasion against Ukraine,” he added.

