“With everything and carried”: PAN denounced AMLO to the INE for violating the electoral ban after the inauguration of AIFA

The National Action Party (PAN) filed a complaint with the National Electoral Institute (INE) against President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), for the alleged violation of the electoral ban during the inauguration of the Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA).

According to Victor Hugo Sondón Saavedra, PAN representative at the General Council of the electoral body, prior to the inauguration of the airport, the federal president held a press conference where he disseminated government propaganda and improper personalized promotion. “With everything and carried away, as has been documented by the press, and despite the promise of the head of the executive not to do so,” he added.

President López Obrador, the official enlisted, announced roads, transfers, infrastructure and the very construction of the airport, with which he alluded to the achievements of his administration, “violating the law and the constitution,” he added.

The PAN reiterated that he will request the implementation of precautionary measures and preventive protection to the electoral body

He also stated that in the traditional morning conference the chief executive illegally promoted various works, mainly in Oaxaca and Quintana Roo, which are close to being carried out or already in progress.

For all of the above, the panista reiterated that he will request the implementation of precautionary measures and preventive protection to the electoral body, because the ban on government entities from carrying out government propaganda in times of electoral closure remains fully in force.

“For all of the above, and in the face of so much evidence of violation of the constitution and the law, it is that we once again complain against the head of the Executive requesting precautionary measures, as well as preventive protection. We hope that the INE will respond promptly and favorably to our complaint so that, on the one hand, it will be recorded that Acción Nacional continues to fight for respect for the law and that, on the other hand, it is confirmed that the president and his government insist on repeatedly and systematically violating both the constitution and the laws.” sentenced.

The panist said that in the traditional morning conference the president illegally promoted various works

And when he led the meeting of the Security Cabinet and the morning press conference at the Felipe Ángeles International Airport, President López Obrador affirmed that the new airport complex is a first-rate asset of the nation that could be achieved by the sum of wills.

“It's finished, you can get to the airport anywhere in the city (...) and it's going to be handed over to the people of Mexico because it's a work of the people, built by workers and for the benefit of the nation,” he said.

During his speech, the Chief Executive recalled that on April 24, 2019 he announced the start of construction of the flagship work of his administration, and “on March 21, the Government of the Fourth Transformation fulfills its commitment to begin operations.”

AMLO highlighted that a comprehensive urban development program is being promoted in the municipalities surrounding the airport complex (Photos: Presidency)

He also highlighted that a comprehensive urban development program is being promoted in the municipalities surrounding the airport complex.

“We are investing. (...) We are not making an airport as if we were making an island, where everything is modern, but around people lack even the most essential ones, that is not the case. The surrounding municipalities are being attended to”, he emphasized.

