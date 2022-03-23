Ukraine accuses Russia of destroying a nuclear laboratory in Chernobyl

Lviv, Ukraine, 23 Mar Russian troops have destroyed a laboratory for radioactive waste management at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, occupied at the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, as reported by the Ukrainian State Agency for the Management of Exclusion Zones. According to this center, the laboratory cost more than 6 million euros, was located in the exclusion zone of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and was a complex with “significant analytical and research capabilities” in the field of radioactive waste management. The laboratory was built in 2015 with the help of EU funds for nuclear safety cooperation and, according to the statement, had equipment and analytical capabilities unique in Europe. According to the Ukrainian statement, in the laboratory there were “highly active samples and samples of radionuclides that are now in the hands of the enemy”. The Chernobyl nuclear power plant, after the 1986 accident, the most important in history for this type of energy, is not operational but still requires control, analysis and surveillance tasks. The Russian army occupied the plant, located north of Kiev, on 24 February and has been a cause of concern, along with the rest of the nuclear power plants in Ukraine, for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), since the personnel working there were detained without possibility of rest. As reported by the IAEA, the first rotation of personnel at the former Chernobyl nuclear plant since the start of the Russian invasion nearly a month ago was completed last Sunday, allowing nearly two hundred technicians and security personnel from the plant to return to their homes to rest. CHIEF int-lab/HMA