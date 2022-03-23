UK CPI rose to 6.2% in February, the highest rate in 30 years

London, 23 Mar The UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 6.2 per cent in February, up from 5.5 per cent the previous month, which is the highest rate in 30 years, the National Statistics Office (ONS) reported on Wednesday. According to analyst Grant Fitzner, chief economist of the government agency, “inflation rose sharply in February as prices of a wide range of goods and services in products as diverse as food, toys and games rose.” “Clothing and footwear saw a return to the traditional price increases in February following the falls detected last year when many shops were closed,” he said in a statement. Increases in furniture prices, fuel and energy products also contributed to this increase. “The price of goods leaving British factories has also risen substantially and is now at its highest rate in 14 years,” Fitzner said. The new rate of inflation is known on the same day that the British Minister of Economy, Rishi Sunak, is expected to present his financial plan for the United Kingdom with which he hopes to address the rising cost of living while eliminating part of the deficit contracted during the pandemic. On the 17th, the Bank of England raised interest rates in the United Kingdom from 0.5% to 0.75%, the third consecutive increase that the bank undertakes in order to contain inflation. That third rise in just four months was perceived as an attempt by the English central bank to offset the rise in the cost of living in the United Kingdom, with inflation well above the institution's 2% target.