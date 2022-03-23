The US confirms that Russia has given it a list of unwelcome people

Washington, 23 Mar The US Government confirmed on Wednesday that its embassy in Moscow has received a list of diplomats declared unwelcome by the Russian Foreign Ministry. “This is Russia's last futile and unproductive step in our bilateral relationship,” a State Department spokesman lamented in a statement. The US urged Russia to “end unjustified expulsions” of its diplomats and embassy staff. The US source considered that “now more than ever it is crucial that both countries have the necessary diplomatic personnel to facilitate communication between the two governments.” The Russian Foreign Ministry reported Wednesday that it had handed over to the US a list of US diplomats declared unwelcome persons, who must leave the country in response to Washington's expulsion of Russian officials from the country's Permanent Mission to the UN. “On March 23, a senior official of the US diplomatic mission in Moscow, which was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received a note with a list of US diplomatic employees declared unwelcome,” Russian diplomacy said in a brief statement. The US decided earlier this month to expel a Russian official who worked for the United Nations and accused of acting as an “intelligence agent” for Moscow. Earlier, Washington had declared twelve diplomats of the Russian mission to the UN unwelcome persons whom it accused of “espionage” and whom it gave until March 7 to leave the country. International tension has skyrocketed to levels not seen since the Cold War since Russia began the invasion of Ukraine on February 24. CHIEF ssa/rrt