The Sepang circuit renews with the World Cup until 2024, expandable to 2026

Madrid, 23 Mar The Malaysian Sepang Circuit and Dorna Sports, the organizer of the MotoGP World Championship, have confirmed that the Sepang International Circuit will remain on the FIM MotoGP World Championship calendar until at least 2024 and in talks to extend the agreement until 2026. The Sepang Circuit has been on the calendar since 1999 and is located on the outskirts of the Malaysian metropolis of Kuala Lumpur, it has two long straights with impressive grandstands and a combination of curves that have made it one of the icons of the calendar every season. Athan Shafriman Hanif, managing director of the Sepang International Circuit, was grateful for the agreement, noting that "with an influx of record-breaking audiences year after year, we are looking forward to welcoming fans back to Sepang after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic." Meanwhile, Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports said he was very happy about the renovation as "Malaysia is a vital market for MotoGP and it is a pleasure to race in Sepang and to witness the incredible passion of the fans who fill the stands". "After being able to return to Malaysia for pre-season training, we couldn't be more eager to race there again and we are looking forward to the Malaysian Grand Prix and seeing our Malaysian fans for many more seasons," Ezpeleta said.