The president of the FFF recommends Mbappé to stay at PSG

Paris, 23 Mar The president of the French Football Federation (FFF), Noël Le Graët, recommended that the attacker Kylian Mbappé disregard the offers from Real Madrid and stay at Paris Saint-Germain, where he believes he would have a better chance of winning the Ballon d'Or. “I would like Kylian to stay in Paris. It is better for French football to have one of the best players in the world, if not the best, in its championship”, says Le Graët in an interview published this Wednesday in the newspaper Ouest France. For the president of the FFF, “he would have more chances of winning the Ballon d'Or at PSG than if he leaves, because “when you change clubs you always have to get used to a context”. Le Graët added that, although it is going through a delicate moment, “PSG is still a great club”, and expressed doubts about the fact that the Spanish league is superior to the French league. Regarding the fact that in Madrid he would play alongside Karim Benzema, which could benefit the national team, the president of the FFF assured that “they are two technically extraordinary players” who “by force will understand each other”, but he did not find it problematic that they play in different clubs. He spoke in favor of the French national team having a base of “five or six” players from the same club, as in Germany with Bayern Munich, but pointed out that it is not essential. “We have been world champions with players from different clubs,” he acknowledged. Mbappé, 23, ends his contract next June with Paris Saint-Germain and, for now, refuses to renew, which fuels the suspicion that he wants to change his scenery. Last summer he expressed his desire to sign for Real Madrid, but the Qatari owners of PSG rejected an offer of 180 million from the Spanish club. Since January 1, the footballer is free to sign for whichever club he wants from next season, although he has always said that, for now, he is focused on PSG. The elimination in the round of 16 of the Champions League against Madrid has been a serious blow to the Parisians, who have only one goal left, to add their tenth league title, something well on track since with nine days to go they have a 12-point income. CHIEF lmpg/lm