The Major Leagues will apply the 'Shohei Ohtani rule' this season

The Major League Baseball (MLB) and the Association of Major League Players (MLBPA) agreed on Tuesday to implement the 'Shohei Ohtani rule', which will allow the Japanese to play offense in matches he has to start as a pitcher. With this new rule, Ohtani will be able to start as a designated hitter in the matches he has to climb the mound and allow him to continue his turn in the lineup, even if he has finished his work as a pitcher, explains the newspaper New York Post. This new measure comes after the implementation of the universal designated hitter, which will allow one more man to be used on offense in the National League, occupying the position previously played by the pitcher in the offensive order. This rule, which can be applied by any team that wishes to use a pitcher as an offensive player, will be maintained until the new labor agreement expires in 2026. Ohtani, who played in both positions last season, comes from winning the Most Valuable Player award in the American League, after hitting for .257 with 46 home runs and 100 RBIs and achieving a 9-2 mark with 3.18 effectiveness as a pitcher. The Japanese player, who upon reaching training with the Angels, said that this year he came with the intention of achieving better results than last season, will have greater opportunities to produce on both sides with this new rule, tailored to him.