The District opened a call for initiatives to curb food waste

BOGOTA, COLOMBIA - APRIL 17: A man wearing a protective mask picks a tomato from a trash dumpster in Corabastos, the main food distribution center of the country on April 17, 2020 in Bogota, Colombia. Alimentary aid offered by the National government amid the coronavirus crisis has not reached yet the poorest families. The mandatory lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19 has resulted in many informal workers losing their income. (Photo by John W. Vizcaino/VIEWpress/Corbis via Getty Images)

The Mayor's Office of Bogotá from the Ministry of Economic Development has just launched a call for proposals aimed at initiatives that demonstrate their contribution to the reduction of Food Losses and Waste (PDA).

The call is open to natural and/or legal persons who can develop ideas for the use of food, which are not commercialized and that can be used within technological transformation or for the generation of bioenergy or compost; as well as those individuals or groups of people who use donated food for contribute to food and nutrition security (FNS) of the community.

A total of 10 initiatives will be selected, in these three categories:

a) Technological transformation: projects were selected that demonstrate strategies that reduce PDAs, using food as the main raw material in its transformation into a new product that is suitable for human consumption (preserves, dehydrated products, pulps, etc.).

These must be innovative solutions, demonstrating that they have been working on an alternative related to this category for a period greater than or equal to six months, that is cost-effective, that are framed in the legal and regulatory guidelines of the food sector (among other aspects).

This category seeks to link communities, companies or entities that make use of food for social use, from farmers or peasants directly to consumers.

b) Circular Economy (Bioenergy and Compost): Two of the ten initiatives will be selected in this category and demonstrate the proper management of PDAs to be used in production and conversion in different forms, either as fuel or energy production with successful results. Proposers must demonstrate one year of work in this category and must demonstrate that they already have results related to this category.

c) Food security: It is the category of social character in which natural persons focus their efforts on contributing to food and nutrition security through the decision to cook, produce and/or deliver healthy food for the vulnerable population of the city of Bogotá.

What are the requirements of the call?

Participation in this call is open and free and it is expected that natural and legal persons, both from the public and private sectors, can participate.

The call has two phases: a registration and the generation of a three-minute video sharing your initiative.

The following requirements must be met:

- Age of majority (18 years)

- Colombian nationality.

- Location only in the city of Bogota and its towns.

- The proposed initiative should not be linked to any process of initiatives previously stipulated by SDDE.

- The information provided by the participant must be open to free use, its authorship must exonerate the participating entities or groups of any errors.

- Demonstrate, with results, previous operation of the initiative (six months for categories a and b and one year for category c).

- Categories a and b must demonstrate that the product obtained from PDAs is viable, regardless of the category to which it belongs.

- In the case of initiatives focused on bioenergy and compost (category c)) it must demonstrate an active viable product and community work.

The initiatives that are presented can be led, as follows:

*Category a and c initiatives by recognized or legally constituted organizations, i.e. initiatives in these categories must demonstrate functioning.

*Category b initiatives by natural persons with evidence of the operation of the initiative.

The proposal must be registered through this form.

Once the call is registered, interested parties should send a three-minute video to conv633bog@gmail.com, demonstrating their work, facilities (if applicable), the recognition of your initiative by the community, the impact on the reduction of PDA and why do you think you should be a beneficiary of the call (among other aspects).

To know the complete rules you can access here.

