The Armed Forces assured that Russia covertly mobilizes military equipment from Belarus

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has assured that Russia mobilizes military equipment “covertly” from Belarus to make up for losses suffered on Ukrainian soil.

“There is an active relocation of Russian and Belarusian military equipment and they accumulate more along the border with Ukraine,” he highlighted in his morning report on Facebook, adding that commissioned officers sign contracts with former soldiers “giving an advantage to those who already have combat experience.”

“In Belarus, representatives of the opposition forces and concerned citizens, who condemn the current illegitimate government of Russia in the war with Ukraine, have partially interrupted the railway connection between Belarus and Ukraine,” he said.

Russian troops in Belarus

With regard to the progress of Russian troops on Ukrainian territory, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has stressed that Russian troops have been prevented from passing on several fronts: in the directions to Kryvyi Rog and Novovorontsovka; to the cities of Popasna and Kurakhovo, as well as in Sloviansk, in the Donetsk region.

“In the southeast direction, ground operations of troops and individual units are being supported, and the bases and seaports in the Black Sea Operational Zone are being defended. The defense of the city of Mykolaiv continues”, he has detailed.

In the north-east direction, it has also reported a “defence operation” on the State border to prevent “enemy action in the area of the Malin settlement”. Also, Ukrainian troops have maintained the defense of Chernigov, in the Siver region, to restrict access to Kiev.

According to data from the Ukrainian Armed Forces, more than 17 Russian air targets have been hit in the past 24 hours, including six aircraft, 5 unmanned aerial vehicles, one helicopter and five cruise missiles.

(With information from Europa Press)

