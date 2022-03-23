Taliban close schools for young Afghan girls, shortly after reopening

Afghan teenagers returned to secondary schools on Wednesday seven months after the Taliban seized power; but, a few hours after school resumed, Islamist leaders sent them home again in a sudden turn of politics that caused confusion.

The Ministry of Education did not give any clear explanation, despite the fact that, in the capital, the authorities had even organized a ceremony on the occasion of the start of the new course.

“In Afghanistan, especially in the villages, mentalities are not ready,” education ministry spokesman Aziz Ahmad Rayan told the press. “We have some cultural restrictions [... + but the main spokespersons of the Islamic Emirate will provide better clarification,” he added.

According to a Taliban source interviewed by AFP, the decision would have been taken after a meeting of senior leaders held on Tuesday night in Kandahar (south), the birthplace of the fundamentalist Islamist movement that de facto rules the country.

- Crying -

An AFP team was at the Zarghona school in Kabul, one of the largest schools in the capital, when a teacher came in and ordered everyone to return home. Alicaidas, the students gathered their things in tears and marched.

“I see my students crying and reluctant to leave class,” said Palwasha, a teacher at the Omra Khan women's college in Kabul. “It's very painful to see your students cry,” he added.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, said in a statement that she “shares the deep frustration and disappointment of high school students and Afghan female students.”

Bachelet considered the “failure of the de facto authorities to respect their commitment” as “profoundly damaging” to Afghanistan.

Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize and a long-time advocate for women's education, also expressed her outrage.

The Taliban “will continue to find excuses to stop girls from learning, because they are afraid of educated girls and self-employed women,” said Yousafzai, who survived an assassination attempt by the Pakistani Taliban when she was 15 years old.

When the Taliban seized power in August, schools were closed due to the covid-19 pandemic, but only boys and girls in primary education were able to resume classes two months later.

The international community made women's access to schooling a key point in negotiations on aid and recognition of the Islamist regime, which in its previous term (1996-2001) had banned women's education.

- “Responsibility” -

For Andrew Watkins, a specialist in Afghanistan at the American Institute for Peace, this shift reflects a break within the Taliban leadership.

“This last-minute change seems to be motivated by ideological differences within the movement [...] about how its supporters will perceive girls going back to school,” she told AFP.

The Taliban had assured that they needed time to ensure that girls between 12 and 19 years of age were well separated from boys and that the centers operated according to Islamist principles.

“We did not open schools to please the international community or to gain recognition from the world,” Aziz Ahmad Rayan, spokesman for the Ministry of Education, told AFP.

“We do this within the framework of our responsibility to provide education and educational structures to our students,” she added.

- “What will our future be?” -

There were also families who distrusted the Taliban and were wary of letting their daughters out, or who did not see the meaning of women's education in the face of a bleak future of employment.

In seven months of government, the Taliban have imposed numerous restrictions on women, who have been excluded from public employment, controlled in their dress or prevented from traveling alone outside their city.

The fundamentalist regime also arrested several activists who had demonstrated for women's rights.

“The girls who have finished their studies have stayed at home and their future is uncertain,” lamented Heela Haya, who has decided to leave school. “What will our future be?” , the young woman wondered.

Because of the poverty or conflict that has ravaged the country, Afghan students have missed large periods of the school year. Some continue their schooling until they are twenty years old.

The country also faces a shortage of teachers, as many left in the exodus of tens of thousands of Afghans following the Taliban seizure of power.

