Starting in 2028, the Chrysler brand will only offer electric vehicles

Washington, 23 Mar The Chrysler brand, now part of the Stellantis group of which Peugeot, Citroen, Jeep and Fiat are also part, will only offer electric vehicles from 2028 and considers that its main rival is the manufacturer Tesla, according to the company's new CEO, Chris Feuell. Feuell, who has held the position since November 2021 and is the first woman to head the historic US brand, told EFE during a media meeting that Tesla is the main rival and model for the company's “revitalization”. “Tesla is the market leader in battery electric vehicles. I am very impressed by how they relate to their customers, in a very proactive and modern way, in terms of sales,” Feuell said. “We have learned a lot not only from their vehicles and technology but also from their relationship with customers,” he added. Feuell confirmed that Chrysler wants to put its first all-electric vehicle on the market in 2025. And by 2028 the entire range of cars of the brand will be electric. Chrysler's plan is favored by the fact that it currently has only two models on the market, the Pacifica minivan and the 300 sedan. In January of this year, Chrysler presented at the CES electronics fair in Las Vegas (United States), the Airflow prototype, an electric vehicle that points out the direction the company will take to design its new vehicles. Feuell told questions from EFE that he plans to run the company “very differently”, which he believes has not been taken care of for a long time. “At its best, in 2004, the Chrysler brand had 12 models and sold 650,000 units a year. Since then, it has been reduced to two models and some 120,000 vehicles per year,” he explained. “That makes clear the lack of attention and priority that Chrysler has suffered before my arrival,” he continued. Feuell also pledged that women have a greater weight in the company and said that 50% of his team is already made up of women. “I see myself with a great responsibility to support women in this organization as well as in the sector,” she said. Feuell concluded by noting that Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares is committed to “diversity and inclusion” within the company. CHIEF jcr/cfa