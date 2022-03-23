Sentences of up to 10 years for 17 Cubans for the 11J protests

Havana, 23 Mar A total of 17 people were sentenced to between 3 and 10 years in prison in Cuba for participating in the anti-government protests of July 11 in San Antonio de los Baños (west of the island). It was in this city, 35 kilometers from Havana, where the first spontaneous demonstration of that day took place, which was then reproduced in other cities with the help of social networks, provoking the biggest protests in Cuba in decades. According to the ruling of the Municipal Court of San Antonio de los Baños, to which Efe had access, the 17 defendants — aged between 22 and 67 and almost all men — were mostly convicted of contempt and public disorder, although some were also considered guilty of the crime of attack. Notable among the sentences, six years in prison for two crimes of contempt and a crime of public disorder for Yoan de la Cruz Cruz, one of the first young people to start broadcasting the protests live on social networks. The ruling states that “he transmitted what was happening live on social networks, which caused such acts to be seen inside and outside the country and that in different municipalities and provinces the harmful actions were imitated”. It was also felt that he encouraged others to support the protest and that he “shouted offensive phrases against the police officers and the president (of Cuba, Miguel) Díaz-Canel”. The mother of this condemned man, Maribel Cruz, called the sentence “injustice” on Facebook: “As a mother I feel like dying, it is very sad and hard what it feels like for so much injustice; but God is great and one day so much injustice will be paid.” All those convicted, emphasizes the ruling of the Municipal Court of San Antonio de los Baños, “served as leaders of the riot and committed the criminal actions.” It also emphasizes judgment 1 of 2022 (on case 34 of 2021) that these also occurred in a pandemic context in which strict sanitary measures were governed. CORNER OF TOYO AND LA GUINERA This sentence was released days after the joint ruling for the six cases linked to the July 11 incidents in Esquina de Toyo and La Güinera, two humble points in Havana. This ruling sentenced 127 of the 129 defendants to up to 30 years' imprisonment — 1,916 years in total — while one received four years of “correctional labor” and another was acquitted. Eight convicts were between 16 and 17 years old. Many of those tried were convicted of sedition and theft. The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) expressed its “concern” over this ruling and called on Cuba to guarantee “due process”, so that those who claim their rights “legitimately” are not subjected to “unfair or unfounded trials”. On Wednesday, the NGO Cuban Observatory of Human Rights (OCDH) described the sentences of Esquina de Toyo and La Güinera as “scandalous” and spoke of a “criminalization campaign” against the protesters. Since December, the trials of demonstrators on July 11 have taken place in Cuba, involving hundreds of accused. Several NGOs have reported a lack of guarantees, fabrication of evidence and very high penalties. According to Justice 11J and the NGO Cubalex, a total of 1,442 people have been arrested in connection with the protests. Of these, at least 756 remain in detention centers. Prisoners Defenders, points out that at least 842 people were in prison on the island at the end of 2021 for political reasons, mostly because of the events of July 11. The Cuban authorities, for their part, deny that there are political prisoners in the country and assure that the trials are related to “vandalism” and “serious disturbances of order”. They emphasize that due process is being followed in all cases. According to the Cuban Attorney General's Office, 790 people have been prosecuted in the country for the July 11 protests, 55 of whom are between 16 and 17 years old.