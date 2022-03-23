Salvadoran trade deficit rises 55.5% in 2022, according to the Central Bank

San Salvador, 22 Mar El Salvador's trade deficit rose by 55.5% in the first two months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, reaching $1,571 million, according to data from the Central Reserve Bank (BCR) consulted on Tuesday by Efe. The cumulative trade deficit between January and February 2021 was $1,010.3 million, a difference of 560.7 million, equivalent to an increase of 55.5 per cent. This cumulative trade deficit figure is the highest recorded by the BCR since 1994 in January and February of each year. According to the BCR's foreign trade database, exports accumulated $1,177.8 million between January and February 2022, while imports reached $2,748.8 million, leaving the deficit of $1,571 million. Last February alone, El Salvador exported $614 million and imported $1,359.2 million. Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele highlighted on his Twitter that with sales of goods and services recorded last February, this “becomes the month with the most exports in our history.” He added that exports in the first two months of 2022 “have grown by 14.3% compared to 2021 (year in which our GDP grew by 10.3%).” For the Salvadoran president, this “predicts strong economic growth this year as well.” REMITTANCES RISE MORE THAN 10% BCR data also indicate that family remittances rose by 10.31% in the first two months of 2022, from 1,020.24 million dollars in 2021 to 1,125.38 million dollars today. These currencies, mainly from the United States, are one of the pillars of the Salvadoran economy and by 2018 they represented 20.7% of Salvadoran gross domestic product. In February alone, El Salvador received 572.64 million dollars, 13.26% higher than the 505.6 million computed in the same month in 2021. CHIEF hs/sa/cfa