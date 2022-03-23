Russia's invasion of Ukraine LIVE: US claims Russian military power is below 90 percent

People light candles during a rally against Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Prague, Czech Republic, March 22, 2022. Russian text reads, "Children", in reference to the signs placed near the bombed Mariupol theatre where people sought shelter. REUTERS/David W Cerny TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Russia continues its intense attacks on the city of Mariupol, while trying to reach the country's capital after almost a month of fighting with Ukrainian forces.

For its part, the international community announces new strategic movements, in an attempt to dissuade Putin from his decision to take the neighboring country. On Thursday, the United States and its allies are expected to announce a new package of sanctions against Russia and the tightening of measures already taken.

On the same day, President Joe Biden will meet with the allied countries in Brussels to define new actions in the face of the Kremlin aggressions.

Next, the minute by minute of the Russian invasion: (Ukrainian time, GMT+2):

Wednesday, 23 March

5:00: The US Department of Defense estimates at more than 1,100 the missiles that Russia has launched in Ukraine since the start of the invasion on February 24 and noted, for the first time, that Russian military power is below 90 percent.

“What we have observed over the past 24 hours is that the Russians have probably been shooting at the city from the sea, from the Sea of Azov, just south of Mariupol. We evaluated that they have between five and six ships,” the senior US official estimated at a press conference.

In this regard, he added that Russian forces “have several warships that are in the northern Black Sea” — specifically 21 ships — and that, at the moment, “there is no indication of an imminent amphibious assault in or near the city of Odessa.”

3:30: The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, assured that about 100,000 people remain in Mariupol in “subhuman conditions”. The president said that the country's authorities work in several corridors throughout the territory to rescue the population.

“Today, about 100,000 people live in the city in subhuman conditions, in complete blockade, without food, without water, without medicine and under constant bombardment,” the president denounced. Added that humanitarian corridors are being prepared for the Kiev, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk regions.

According to the president, over the past two weeks, Ukraine has received more than 100,000 tons of humanitarian aid. These shipments are distributed through special 'hubs' for the regions, as reported by the Ukrinform news agency.

“I am grateful to the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Greece, who was the first to decide to support the work of our humanitarian corridors in Mariupol. Saving our people in the city and bringing humanitarian aid is very important for everyone,” he said.

More than 7,000 people were able to leave the city of Mariupol on Tuesday through humanitarian corridors, according to Kirilo Tymoshenko, the 'number two' of the Ukrainian presidential office, figures that were corroborated by Zelensky himself.

2:30: The spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, called the recent decisions of the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, as a desire to “contribute to anti-Russian hysteria”.

“Such actions, of course, are not accidental. The prosecutor decided to contribute to the anti-Russian hysteria that is now burning in the United States and the European Union, as well as in the bodies under his control in the hands of the West,” he stressed, as reported by the Russian news agency TASS.

1:15: Volodymyr Zelensky accused the Russian forces of seizing a humanitarian convoy near Mangush.

“State Emergency Service employees and bus drivers have been taken captive. We are doing everything we can to free our people and unblock the movement of humanitarian cargo,” he said in his last speech on Telegram.

00:00: The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, had this Tuesday two separate “long conversations” telephone with his Russian counterparts Vladimir Putin, and Ukrainian, Volodymir Zelensky, and asked Moscow to “negotiate in good faith” with Kiev, as reported by The Elysee.

“At the moment, there is no agreement, but the president (Macron) is convinced of the need to continue these efforts (negotiators). There is no other solution than a ceasefire and that there are negotiations in good faith on the part of Russia. The president is with Ukraine,” said the Elysee in a short statement.

For its part, the Kremlin added that the conversation took place a “detailed exchange of views on the situation surrounding Ukraine”, including “ongoing negotiations” between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations.

News in Development...

KEEP READING: