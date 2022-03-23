Oscars 2022: what are the most awarded films in the cinema

This Sunday, March 27, the 94th edition of the Oscars will be held. The ceremony is organized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Initially, the ceremony was scheduled for February 27, however, due to the increase in cases of COVID-19 that occurred at the beginning of the year, it was decided to postpone it until this month.

It is known that these awards are considered to be a kind of rod when it comes to the quality of films, since most viewers are guided by the nominations or awards that a film has won in order to consider it as good or recommend it to someone who has not seen it.

Therefore, we tell you which films have won the most Oscars in history. You have probably already seen some of these tapes or you will be encouraged to watch them after you find out how many awards they have won.

THE MOST AWARDED FILMS IN CINEMA

So far, there are three films that take the title of the most awarded films in history, since no other has managed to win the same number of awards in one night, these are: Ben Hur (1959), Titanic (1997) and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003), each film has won a total of 11 statuettes.

BEN HUR (1959) – 11 OSCAR

This film tells the story of Judah Ben-Hur, played by actor Charles Heston, who was the son of a noble family in Jerusalem that came into conflict with Rome when he was accused of threatening the life of the Roman governor.

William Wyder was the one who directed the film that almost went down in history as the film with the most awards and won the statuilla in all the categories for which it was nominated. The only category he didn't win was that of “Best Screenplay”. In the same way, it is considered one of the classics of cinema and one of the best films of the 20th century.

He won the categories: best film, best direction, best actor, best supporting actor, costume design, sound, editing, photography, art direction, soundtrack and special effects.

TITANIC (1997) – 11 OSCAR

James Cameron is the director of this film and is also one of the most awarded at the Oscars over the years, but without a doubt with Titanic he broke records, as it is not only one of the most awarded films, but also one of the most nominated films in history with a total of 14 categories.

Titanic is also known worldwide for being one of the films that earned the most at the box office at its premiere. The romantic film that takes place on the famous transatlantic has become a classic that is still enjoyed by young and old despite the fact that more than 20 years have passed since its premiere.

He won the statuette in the categories: best film, best direction, art direction, photography, costumes, sound, editing, song, soundtrack, sound editing and visual effects.

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RETURN OF THE KING (2003) — 11 OSCARS

This was the last installment of the fiction trilogy and also the one that has managed to be recognized as one of the best-rated films in history. In addition, it is the only fantasy film that has managed to win in the category of “Best Picture”.

The film is an adaptation of J.R.R. Tokien's work directed by Peter Jackson and is considered to be one of the films that does not age despite the passing of the years.

It received the award in the categories: best film, best direction, best adapted screenplay, soundtrack, original song, sound, visual effects, artistic direction, makeup, costumes and editing.

