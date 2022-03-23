Orbán asks Brussels to lift blockade of funds to assist refugees

Budapest, 23 Mar Hungary has urged the European Commission (EC) to lift the blockade of post-pandemic recovery funds imposed on Budapest due to its authoritarian drift, in order to use that money to help refugees from Ukraine. In a letter sent to EC President Ursula von der Leyen, Hungary's prime minister, ultra-nationalist Viktor Orbán, recalls that some 450,000 Ukrainian refugees have so far arrived in his country since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Hungary “only asks to have effective access as soon as possible to the funds allocated to it,” writes Orbán in the letter, dated March 18 and published today by the economic portal Pénzcentrum. Of the 800 billion euros of the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism, the Community Fund for Recovery from the Coronavirus Crisis, Hungary is entitled to 7 billion euros. But that money is blocked as long as the Orbán government does not back down in its violations of the principles on which the European Union (EU) is based, such as freedom of the press and the rights of minorities, especially the LBTB+ community. Hungary, which is preparing for the legislative elections on 3 April, has several files opened by Brussels to consider that these and other problems undermine the rule of law. Brussels warned at the end of 2021 that it was unlikely to be able to temporarily adopt the recovery plans of countries such as Hungary and Poland, which have open files in Brussels due to problems with respect for the rule of law. Negotiations stalled last year due, inter alia, to the lack of transparency of the tendering system and the risks of corruption in Hungary, although neither party has officially confirmed this. In his letter, Orbán asked to make the allocation of funds more flexible in order to be able to use them in the current refugee crisis. “The war in Ukraine is an unprecedented challenge” for EU member countries. “In a crisis situation like this it is important to maintain the unity of the EU and shared responsibility,” says the prime minister. While the response from Brussels is unknown, the digital daily 444.hu argues, based on anonymous sources, that the EU would only agree to part of the recovery funds being used to reduce dependence on Russian gas, which in the case of Hungary is more than 90%. CHIEF mn/wr/mj