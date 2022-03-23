New Zealand relaxes the compulsory nature of the covid-19 vaccine

Sydney (Australia), 23 Mar New Zealand will withdraw from next month the mandatory vaccines against covid-19, with certain exceptions, among other relaxation measures that respond to the decline in infections with the omicron variant, announced this Wednesday the Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern. Since April 5, workers in the education sector, the armed forces and the police will not be required to be vaccinated, while the population will not have to present their vaccination certificates against covid-19 from that date to access restaurants, cafes and other businesses. Vaccines will only be mandatory for health workers, nursing homes, prisons and border control workers, according to Ardern in a statement. New Zealand also lifted the mandatory use of masks outdoors, eliminated limits on the maximum number of people meeting outdoors, as well as determining that the maximum capacity in indoor spaces will be 200, instead of 100, and that QR codes are optional for business. The Government of the Labour president, which imposed one of the strictest policies in the world against covid-19 with strict confinements and border closures, will maintain its alert and health management system, similar to traffic lights. “Evidence shows that we are coming out of the peak of the omicron. Cases in Auckland (New Zealand's most populous city) are dropping significantly and a national decline is expected in early April,” Ardern said in the statement, justifying the easing of measures against the pandemic. The ocean country, whose government was applauded for its initial management of covid-19, reported on Wednesday 20,130 infections, accumulating at least 538,39 infections and 184 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, although the experts cited by Ardern consider that the real figure is probably around 1.7 million. New Zealand, which recorded less than a hundred daily cases of covid-19 in January and has vaccinated 96 percent of the target population with two doses, was the scene between February and early March of an anti-vaccine protest in front of the Wellington Parliament. In the middle of this month, the New Zealand Government announced the advance of the phased reopening of its borders to tourists from visa-free countries from May to October.