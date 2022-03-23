Natanael Cano's threat after fighting at a party

On the last weekend of March, a recording went viral in which Natanael Cano threw a container of fried food during a party to supposedly defend himself, but this action triggered a great brawl at the meeting that several young people had in a nightclub in Sonora.

Subsequently, the singer published a series of stories on his Instagram account where he narrated everything that happened, showed the bruised fists of his friends, regretted that he was not the one who “broke his mother*” the boy who initiated the aggression and even threw a series of threats to him, as he waited for him at the exit of the place, but he he ran away.

In his various time stories, the interpreter of songs such as Amor Tumbado and Porte exuberante expressed the following: ““I am in Sonora, in my land with all my friends and suddenly he makes it a ped* a vato. Ask him how the stupid guy did. We broke his whole bloody mother! And I was waiting for him at the exit, but he never came out, he went along the beach but wherever I see you. There are recorded videos.”

(Photo: TikTok)

Nathanael also sent a threatening message and assured that he and his group of friends would take action again against the group of boys who started the problem, towards the end of their stories he called them “cholos”, without clarifying what he meant in particular:

The incident even caused one person to fall into the restaurant pool and some young women began to move away from the problem so as not to get hurt, business security quickly arrived and restrained some of those involved to stop the fight.

(Photo: TikTok)

Although there is not a single version of what happened, it is known that the conflict did not arise because of some musical difference, according to the famous singer of corridos tumbados, he just wanted to spend a pleasant night with his friends and responded to an attack.

The video of the events was spread on various networks such as TikTok and Instagram, as was his response to the events, although many of Natanael Cano's fans supported the singer and thanked that he had not been hurt, some of his audience also criticized that he had participated in a brawl instead of preserving tranquility.

On the other hand, there were those who took the situation with humor and even made some edits of the video of the fight with funny TikTok audios; so far there are no reports of serious injuries.

(Photo: TikTok)

The 20-year-old has already had other controversies, because at the end of 2021 he allegedly posed with a firearm in an Instagram video and unleashed a wave of criticism “for his life of excesses”. In this regard, Natanael Cano wrote a message to the media, took up a screenshot of some journalistic notes written on the subject and criticized the coverage they provided. He even claimed that the concerts he offered in the BB Auditorium, where he had a full house, were not disseminated.

“One is morro and he is worth a cock how do I tell them, buuu. But they don't talk about the mother's departure that we gave to the auditorium for two days. Grateful to my people from CDMX past”, wrote the singer of Amor tumbado.

It was through his Instagram profile that he posted the recording where he said “They forget where they go, to the verg*”. Inside the car where he was traveling was the rest of Natael Cano's work team. Everyone enjoyed the music and urban landscape that Mexico City proposes.

KEEP READING:



