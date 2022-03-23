“Mexico will punish the dictatorships of Russia, Cuba and Venezuela”: Lilly Tellez's new promise

Lilly Tellez, senator of the National Action Party (PAN), once again lashed out against President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), warning him that the next six-year term will be taken repressive measures against the Governments of Venezuela, Cuba and Russia - this, under the assumption that a member of the opposition will triumph in the presidential elections of 2024.

In this way, he said on his Twitter account, the example of countries with “rule of law and freedom”, such as Canada, will be followed. He also endorsed the commitment to remove “the leperos” from power, referring to those who support the Chief Executive, who has expressed agreement with the governments that Tellez called “dictatorships”.

The pronouncement of la blanquiazul came after Andrés Manuel projected one of his tweets in which he promised to make the New Airport a reality Mexico International (NAIM) that was planned to be built on Lake Texcoco.

(Photo: screenshot)

In that March 22 publication, the journalist also promised that the first destination of the first NAIM flight would be Canada as “a symbol of the aspiration for a safe country”. To this, López Obrador replied with a smile on his face:

“With all due respect to Canadians, like Mexico there are no two.”

This, in the manner of the response that the Tabasqueño issued to the attacks that his Government received after declaring Lake Texcoco as a Natural Protected Area (ANP) - as had been decided in the consultation which also voted for the construction of Felipe Ángeles (AIFA).

It should be recalled that, shortly before the entry of the Morenista six-year period, a non-binding democratic exercise was carried out, which resulted in the majority of votes aimed at the construction of two runways in Santa Lucia, to complement the operation of Mexico City International Airport (AICM).

(Photo: Reuters/Presidency of Mexico)

For its part, the tweet of March 23 referred to the position that AMLO has expressed - or demonstrated - in the face of situations involving those countries, such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

And the fact is that the Mexican Government, like Andrés Manuel, had been reluctant to condemn the entry of the Russian army into Ukrainian territory; a decision that soon after was rectified by the Chancellor, Marcelo Ebrard, who likewise called for the cessation of military operations by the forces of the Russian Federation.

But, even with the Tabasqueño's condemnation and rejection of “any kind of invasion”, López Obrador has denied that Mexico applies sanctions against Russia, as other nations, companies and even organizations have done.

In addition, he stated that the implementation of these policies was not the responsibility of the Mexican Government, since he said that the best way to collaborate in the conflict is through the “promotion of dialogue” and not “by falling into the limelight”.

