Mexico Banking Convention returns after covid to address new crises

Mexico City, 23 Mar The annual convention of the Mexican Banking Association (ABM) returns in person to Acapulco after the pandemic crisis, but under the shadow of new challenges, such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the highest inflation in the country in 20 years and the sale of Citibanamex. The Banking Convention 85 will bring together this Thursday and Friday nearly 50 institutions from the top of the financial sector at its traditional headquarters in Acapulco, where authorities such as President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the new governor of the Bank of Mexico, Victoria Rodríguez, will also attend. “Everything is ready to receive in person and virtually the banks, authorities, the media, students and the public to listen to the important messages of this 85th Banking Convention,” Daniel Becker, who assumed the presidency of the ABM a year ago, announced on his official networks. PANDEMIC OVERCOME? The ABM Convention caught the spotlight on March 12 and 13, 2020, when it became one of the last massive events at the start of the pandemic amid black days for the Mexican peso and the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV). That year, the crisis left Mexico with a historic contraction of 8.2% in GDP, which only rebounded 4.8% in 2021, below its Latin American peers and the government's expectation of 6%. By 2022, the private sector has lowered its forecast to 2% growth, according to the latest Banco de México survey, but Becker has defended “the fundamental role” of private banking in the economic recovery. “Banking generally grows twice the GDP and can help between 0.5% and 1% of gross domestic product. In other words, in banking we strive and do our job responsibly and without making mistakes,” Becker said in a conversation with Banorte bank on Wednesday. WAR IN UKRAINE AND INFLATION Becker also recognized as “challenges forward” the “war conflict” in Ukraine and “the supply shocks that inflation has generated.” The annual rate of general inflation rose to 7.28% in February, so it remains at its highest levels for two decades, in the face of fears of the invasion of Russia that slowed down the price increase. In addition, Becker said Wednesday that “the increase in the price of a barrel of oil continues once again, which today rises almost 4%, creating nervousness that inflation will continue longer than expected.” THE SALE OF CITIBANAMEX The Mexican banking leadership will also meet amid the growing struggle over the acquisition of the Mexican National Bank (Banamex) after the US CitiGroup announced its sale last January. Carlos Hank, president of Banorte, one of the largest banks of Mexican origin, announced Tuesday that he is considering the purchase of Banamex and called on businessmen and the Mexican public to take advantage of “this historic opportunity to strengthen national banks.” The bank echoed the statement of López Obrador, who in January called for “Banamex to return to Mexico” by expressing his preference for a Mexican buyer, such as Carlos Slim of Grupo Inbursa, Ricardo Salinas Pliego of Banco Azteca and Hank from Banorte himself.