Map of the 2022 elections in Tamaulipas: what is at stake

Tamaulipas, like five other states, will renew its governorship on June 5; after much criticism, as well as processes of lawlessness that the current local president, Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca, underwent last year.

Based in the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), the state has 3,527,735 inhabitants, of whom 2,738,954 are registered in the register of the National Electoral Institute (INE) -based on the January 31 cut-off- and they will be able to exercise their right to vote.

In addition, as in Aguascalientes, electronic voting will be allowed for the first time. Therefore, in the 43 municipalities of the entity, about 4,795 boxes will be placed.

They will be the candidates for the government of Tamaulipas (Photos: Government of Tamaulipas/Twitter/ @Dr_AVillarreal/@Arturodiezgtzn)

In order to renew power in Tamaulipas, the National Action Party (PAN) decided to join with the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) and the Democratic Revolution Party (PRD) to form the Let's Go for Tamaulipas coalition, which will be led by Cesar Verastegui, The Trick.

While Movimiento Ciudadano (MC) did not change its strategy of going alone in the six entities that will renew the executive branch and nominated the former municipal president of Ciudad Victoria, Arturo Díaz Gutiérrez, as his candidate for this 2022.

Finally, the Movement for National Regeneration (Morena) decided to ally with the Labour Party (PT) and the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico (PVEM) under the name Juntos Hacemos Historia to seek another local administration from the hand of the senator, now licensed, Americo Villarreal.

Maki Esther Ortiz presented a challenge to Américo Villarreal's pre-candidacy (Photos: Twitter/ @LillyTellez/@NuestrasNot)

However, on March 16, former Senator Maki Esther Ortiz Domínguez filed a complaint with the Tamaulipas State Electoral Tribunal (Trieltam) for to challenge the election of the National Commission for Honesty and Justice (CNHJ) of Morena, considering that not all the arguments for the single pre-candidacy election were met.

A few days later, the Tamaulipas judges determined that Villareral Anaya continues to be the pre-candidate for the government; however, the CNHJ was urged to issue a new ruling explaining in detail what points were taken to select the next candidate.

Therefore, before registering Américo Villareal as the candidate, Morena is obliged to present a new judgment of the institute's final election, which has not been made known to the public.

Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca won the victory in 2016 (Photo Art: Steve Allen)

The entity is currently governed by Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca, who won the victory on June 5, 2016 with 721,049 votes, which represented 50.15% of the total votes cast during that day.

While in second place was Baltazar Hinojosa Ochoa, representative of the alliance For the Good of Tamaulipas, made up of PRI, PVEM and PANAL, who won 517,619 votes, which represented 36.03% of the total.

In third place, Gustavo Cárdenas Gutiérrez, candidate of the Citizen Movement, won 84,736 votes, which meant 5.81%. While in fourth place was, well below, the PRD by only getting 17,324 votes for Jorge Osvaldo Váldez Vargas.

The last years of Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca's six-year term were not easy, due to the accusations against him (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

However, the administration of the still governor has been anything but simple, since at the end of June 2020 the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) presented a complaint against García Cabeza de Vaca, his mother, his two brothers, his wife, his father-in-law and two other people “who run two companies, one rural and one real estate, for alleged crimes such as organized crime, money laundering and corruption.”

According to the prosecution, the local president would have favored alleged proceeds from organized crime, so it was noted that there was telephone evidence that he is in the possession of the United States Anti-Drug Agency (DEA), and the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), which contributed evidence against Cabeza de Vaca for illicit enrichment, diversion of resources and tax fraud.

KEEP READING: