Luis Suarez highlights Peru's defensive and offensive qualities

Montevideo, 22 Mar Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez highlighted on Tuesday the qualities that the Peruvian national team has both in defense and in front, which will face Celeste this Thursday for the penultimate day of the South American qualifiers to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. “Obviously we know the quality of players that Peru has in the middle of the field forward, which is where they make the difference,” said the Atlético de Madrid footballer during a virtual press conference. He also indicated that his next rival defends with great intensity and with very ordered players. For this reason, he stressed that Uruguay must be attentive to the departure from the bottom of his rival in order to harm him in places where they have the most difficulties. “Knowing that we are both in equal conditions of being able to qualify, it will be a very even match,” stressed the striker, who stressed that Celeste should make its home status felt. In that regard, he thanked people for having sold out the tickets and said that now is the time for footballers to give back that gesture on the playing field. This Tuesday, the celestial squad trained in the afternoon under the orders of coach, Diego Alonso, who could not count on midfielder Matías Vecino after he tested positive for covid-19. This situation led to the coaching staff deciding to cite midfielders Fabricio Díaz (Liverpool) and Manuel Ugarte (Sporting-por), who will join this Wednesday, the day when Celeste will hold their last training session. CHIEF scr/rmp/car (video)