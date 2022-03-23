Liberal Alckmin joins the Socialist Party and becomes closer to Lula

Brasilia, 23 Mar Liberal Geraldo Alckmin joined the Brazilian Socialist Party (PSB) on Wednesday and came closer to former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, whom he may be able to accompany in the formula for next October's elections. Lula, from the Workers Party (PT) and a clear favorite for those elections, has not yet confirmed his candidacy for the presidency, but no one denies it and he already has the declared support of the PSB and other formations of the progressive arc. In fact, when participating in the event, the governor of the state of Pernambuco, Paulo Cámara, an important PSB benchmark, said that this formation “is united around Lula's candidacy” and counts on Alckmin to build a “new democratic project” to face the far-right of President Jair Bolsonaro. PT President Gleisi Hoffmann also spoke about unity of the “democratic and popular” forces, who represented Lula at the ceremony and stressed the “importance” of the step taken by Alckmin “for the future of Brazil”, in a clear nod to his possible candidacy for vice-presidency. In turn, Alckmin did not mention this secret openly, but he welcomed the PSB's decision to support Lula and said that “it is necessary to have humility to understand that he is the one who best interprets the feeling and hope of the Brazilian people” and “represents true democracy”. Alckmin is 69 years old and five decades old in politics, in which he focused mainly on the Social Democracy Party (PSDB), which eventually left the centre-left where he was born in 1988, to get closer to more neoliberal and center-right positions. He was a candidate for President in 2006, when he lost to Lula, and returned to the lead of PSDB in the 2018 elections, in which he placed fourth, with 4.76% of the vote. Even so, he maintains a great influence in the state of Sao Paulo, the largest electoral college in the country and of which he was governor between 2001 and 2006 and then between 2011 and 2018. During his political life, he has been one of Lula's greatest adversaries, from whom he differs in his economic vision and also in his absolute lack of charisma, which has earned him the nickname “chuchú ice cream”, a tasteless tropical fruit known in some Latin American countries as chayota. Last December, he resigned from PSDB, amid negotiations with Lula that already pointed to the possibility that he would be his candidate for vice president next October, as a kind of “guarantee” of economic moderation in the face of financial markets. Lula's desire, however, finds resistance in the leftmost wings of the PT, which are pushing for a candidate for vice president more identified with progressivism and do not forget that Alckmin supported in 2016 the process that led to the dismissal of then-President Dilma Rousseff.