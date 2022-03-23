Inter-American Court Asked to Convict Brazil for Impunity for Murder of Lawyer

San Jose, 23 Mar Legal representatives asked the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (Inter-American Court of Human Rights) on Wednesday to condemn the Brazilian State for the impunity in which the 1982 murder of Gabriel Sales Pimenta, a lawyer defending the rights of rural workers, is found. Representative Helena Rocha said in the oral closing arguments, at the close of a two-day virtual hearing in this case, that the State acted “deliberately” to ensure that the investigation of the crime was not conducted with due diligence. According to the victims' representative, there is multiple evidence that the State failed to properly investigate the case, failed to respect due process and committed “multiple omissions” in the investigation that led to impunity. Rocha asked the Inter-American Court for a ruling against the State ordering the opening of a thorough investigation of the case, the creation of a national protocol of due diligence for crimes against human rights defenders, the establishment of specialized teams in the Brazilian public ministries and symbolic reparations to the the memory of Sales Pimenta. He added that Brazil is the third country in the world with the most murders of human rights defenders, which, in his opinion, demonstrates that the current protection programme “has been insufficient”. The indictment submitted to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) states that Sales Pimenta was a defender of the rights of rural workers and a lawyer for the Union of Rural Workers in Marabá, Pará State, and that his shooting was framed in a context of violence caused by the conflicts related to land claims. Sales Pimenta was the first lawyer from Marabá who managed to stop a provisional expulsion order against a hundred occupants of claimed land and who therefore received death threats and sought protection from the State, according to the lawsuit. According to the IACHR, it was not until 2000 that there was an indictment against a suspect, but in 2006 the case was declared time-barred. The President of the IACHR, Julissa Mantilla, said in the hearing on Wednesday that “the Brazilian State did not investigate the murder with due diligence and within a reasonable period of time, and the sum of omissions paved the way to favor impunity.” “The murder of Gabriel Sales Pimenta has a frightening effect on the group of defenders and adds to the situation of violence linked to land conflicts in Brazil,” Mantilla said. On the part of the Brazilian State, lawyer Taiz Marrao Batista da Costa stated that there are aspects in which the Inter-American Court cannot intervene because they occurred before 1998, when Brazil began to recognize the jurisdiction of the hemispheric court. The lawyer said that the State regrets the death of Sales Pimenta and that it recognizes the importance of the work of human rights defenders, but that in this case there were no violations by state authorities. The representative of the State assured that due process was followed in the investigation and the case was sufficiently investigated with respect for the judicial guarantees of all parties involved. The parties have one month to deliver their written closing arguments to the Inter-American Court and thereafter the judges will issue a judgment in the following months. CHIEF dmm/rrt