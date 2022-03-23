HRW denounces violence against the LGBT community in Iraq

BAGHDAD (AP) — A transsexual woman said that several men beat her, threw her in a dumpster, cut her and set her on fire before she was rescued. A homosexual man told that his boyfriend was murdered before his eyes. A lesbian woman was stabbed in the leg and warned to stop her “immoral behavior”.

These stories are part of a Human Rights Watch report that accuses armed groups in Iraq of kidnapping, raping, torturing and killing lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transsexuals with impunity. The Iraqi government, he added, has not brought those responsible to justice.

Released Wednesday, the New York-based group's report in collaboration with Iraqi LGBT rights organization Iraqueer, also accuses police and security forces of being often complicit in aggravating violence against the community and arresting people “because of their non-normative appearance.”

The report presents a picture where LGBT people are harassed on several fronts, including “extreme violence” by family members, street harassment, and digital persecution and harassment by armed groups on social media and dating apps, he added.

“Attacks against LGBT Iraqis have become multifrontal and methods of attack have expanded,” said Rasha Younes, an LGBT rights researcher in the Middle East and North Africa for HRW and one of the report's authors, in response to questions sent by email.

According to the report, “many LGBT people say they feel compelled to hide who they are in order to stay alive.”

Across much of the Middle East and North Africa, LGBT people and rights groups face violence and discrimination, and most countries in the region have laws that criminalize same-sex relationships, Younes said, adding that where it doesn't happen, other laws are used to attack the community.

Specifically in Iraq, “the culture of impunity and the relative absence of the rule of law (...) allows armed groups to avoid punishment for violence against ordinary Iraqis, including LGBT people,” he said.

Armed groups suspected of community abuse, according to the report, are mostly within the People's Mobilization Forces, a group of government-sanctioned militias of which the most powerful are Iranian-backed Shiites.

The spokesman for the Ministry of the Interior, Major General Khaled al-Muhanna, denied attacks by the security forces on homosexuals. A middle-level commander of a powerful faction of the FMP contacted by The Associated Press also rejected the allegations and pointed out that the violence probably came from their families.

The extremist group Islamic State, which at the height of its power controlled large parts of Syria and Iraq, reserved one of its most brutal methods of murder for those suspected of being homosexuals: throwing them into the void from rooftops.

The report was based in part on 54 interviews with LGBT Iraqis. Human Rights Watch conducted its research between June and November 2021.

Fam reported from Cairo. The Associated Press journalist Qassim Abdul-Zahra, in Baghdad, contributed to this office.

