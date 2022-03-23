HRW condemned nine-year prison sentence against Russian opponent Alexei Navalny

FOTO DE ARCHIVO: El crítico del Kremlin Alexei Navalny participa en una concentración para conmemorar el quinto aniversario del asesinato del político opositor Boris Nemtsov y para protestar contra las enmiendas propuestas a la constitución del país, en Moscú, Rusia, 29 de febrero de 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The NGO Human Rights Watch (HRW) has condemned the nine-year prison sentence against opponent Alexei Navalny, whom the Russian Justice has found guilty of fraud and contempt, and has pointed out that this action “reflects the intensification” of the Kremlin's crackdown on dissent and freedom of expression.

“The latest verdict against Navalni is another mockery of justice,” said HRW Europe and Central Asia Director Hugh Williamson, who said he seeks to “silence” the opponent and “serve as a warning to Russian civil society or anyone who dares to oppose Kremlin policies.”

Judge Margarita Kotova of the Lefortovo court in Moscow indicated during the reading of the verdict that Navalny will also have to pay a fine of 1.2 million rubles (about $11,600), according to Russian news agency Interfax.

The NGO has explained that, during the trial, one of the prosecution witnesses openly refuted his previous written statement, saying that a Kremlin investigator threatened to prosecute him and forced him to recite what appeared in it.

This witness stated before the court that Navalni had acted legally and described the trial as “absurd”. However, the verdict omitted any mention of this and instead included parts of this witness's written statement. In addition, the witness had to flee the country the next day for fear of reprisals.

“The Russian authorities have since brought new criminal charges against him, apparently with the aim of ensuring that he remains locked up for many years and that he cannot continue to mobilize Russian civil society and denounce corruption at the highest levels of power,” the organization said.

Williamson stressed that “the cases against Navalni are part of the grim picture of the Kremlin's crackdown on Russian civil society and peaceful dissent,” especially in the last month and in the wake of protests in Russia against the invasion of Ukraine.

In this regard, the NGO has criticized the detention of protesters and the package of laws that “criminalize” “false information” about the Russian Armed Forces, which “criminalizes independent war journalism.”

“The few remaining independent Russian media outlets have had to suspend their work or have relocated outside Russia, or have been shut down by the authorities. Russian authorities have blocked the websites of independent Russian and foreign media,” he said.

The NGO, which has cited nearly 150 journalists who fled the country in the first two weeks of the invasion, has also referred to Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech, in which he uses terminology such as “national traitors” or “fifth column”, a concept that “has strong negative historical associations.”

“The Kremlin seems determined to disconnect Russian society from the outside world in order to isolate Russians from uncomfortable events, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” Williamson said, adding that “it's no surprise that the Russian authorities are striving to defame and silence Navalny.”

(With information from Europa Press)

