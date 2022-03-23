Honduras Executes an Operation to Counter Gender-based Violence

Tegucigalpa, 23 Mar Honduran security forces carry out this Wednesday operation “Deborah VI”, which seeks to prevent gender-based violence and punish the aggressors of women and girls in the Central American country. The Honduran Public Prosecutor's Office indicated in a statement that the operation is being carried out through the Special Prosecutor's Office for the Protection of Women, with the support of police and administrative authorities. The authorities carry out several arrest warrants against persons suspected of committing sexual crimes, family abuse and gender-based violence in all its manifestations” and, in addition, bring before the competent courts more than a hundred accused of crimes against women, he added. The security forces hope to capture in the next few hours “a serial rapist in Tegucigalpa”, who in previous years was sentenced for the crime of rape and when he was on probation “abused” a woman, so a new tax injunction was filed against him. In addition, the Office of the Prosecutor for Women and Children is coordinating “follow-up proceedings” to determine if there are other victims of sexual abuse at the Zamorano University in Honduras, where two cases of alleged rape by an Ecuadorian student were reported on Monday. The 19-year-old Ecuadorian student was arrested for the alleged rape of two students from the same university center in Honduras and was given judicial detention, according to authorities. As part of the operation, women's protection prosecutors inspect courts of the peace and posts of the National Police to “verify that their functions and duties related to violence against women are being carried out”, the Public Prosecutor's Office said. Officials from different courts will also visit hospitals and health centres in several cities of the country to “supervise adequate care for women and girls, and that proper procedure is followed by victims of domestic violence, family abuse or sexual offences”. In the area of prevention, the authorities will hold workshops on the reporting process and “how to end the cycle of gender-based violence” in different municipalities of Honduras. In addition, prisons are inspected to ensure that women “respect their rights to food, medical care and the legal benefits of pre-release”. Honduran authorities will also give donations to “safe houses” for victims of sexist violence and provide psychological, social and legal care.