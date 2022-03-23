Heavy rain causes floods and forces to cancel concerts in Asunción

Asunción, 22 Mar The heavy rain that fell on Tuesday on the capital of Paraguay caused floods and forced the cancellation of the concerts of Machine Gun Kelly, Doja Cat and the band Foo Fighters, on the first day of the Asunciónico 2022 festival. The downpour, accompanied by thunderstorms and winds, turned roads into rivers in some sectors of Asunción, where small vehicles and even public transport units were trapped by strong currents. Authorities did not immediately report deaths or injuries in the midst of the emergency. For their part, local media disseminated images of some flooded commercial premises and underwater cars. Rainfall also affected the Asunciónico festival, which after its first hours of performances had to cancel the rest of the concerts scheduled for the first day. Local media reported that some tents installed on the festival grounds were affected by the storm. In a statement, the organizers announced their decision to cancel the first day of the festival, “due to severe weather conditions and to preserve the safety” of the public, the artists and their team. For this day, the shows of Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly and J Quiles were expected, as well as the bands Jota Quest and Foo Fighters, among others, as anticipated by the organizers. CHIEF lb/cfa