Global tuberculosis deaths rose for the first time in a decade

Geneva, 23 Mar The pandemic stopped the fight against other threats to global health such as tuberculosis, the second infectious disease that causes the most deaths after covid, and which claimed the lives of 1.5 million people in 2020, the first increase in more than 10 years, warned the World Health Organization (WHO). On the occasion of World Tuberculosis Day, which is commemorated tomorrow, Thursday, WHO called for the recovery of investments and care services against a disease that is taking a special toll on children, with 226,000 children and preadolescents killed by it in the first year of the pandemic. In 2020, the last year for which WHO has complete data, tuberculosis cases fell by 1% compared to 2019 (from 10 to 9.9 million), but deaths rose by 7.1%, from 1.4 to the 1.5 million mentioned. The arrival of the pandemic diverted many resources against tuberculosis to the fight against covid, and so investments in diagnoses and treatments fell by 8.6% in 2020 to $5.3 billion, less than half of the target set for 2022 ($13 billion). WHO considers that care for children and preadolescents is particularly forgotten, estimating that 63 per cent of children under 15 years of age with the disease have not had access to diagnoses and treatments, a figure that rises to 72 per cent for children under five years of age. The Geneva-based organization calls for urgent investments to develop the most advanced services to prevent, detect and treat a disease that, despite being relatively easy to diagnose and cure, still causes the death of more than 4,000 people every day. The world day against this disease commemorates the fact that on March 24, 1882, Dr. Robert Koch announced the discovery of the bacterium that causes tuberculosis, the so-called “Koch's bacillus” since then, present in approximately one in four people in the world, although not all of them get sick or transmit it. The incidence of the disease is especially high in Africa, although also in countries such as China, India or Indonesia, and WHO and other global health actors have set themselves the goal of eradicating it before the end of this decade. WHO calls for special attention to combat it in countries in conflict, including Ukraine, which already before the war was one of the European nations with the highest incidence of resistant tuberculosis, one of its most risky variants. CHIEF abc/pi