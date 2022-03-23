Fuel shortage in Cuba is due to increased demand, officials say

Cuban authorities attribute the recent impact on fuel distribution at petrol stations in the country to an increase in demand and increased supply of electricity generation equipment, the official newspaper Granma published Wednesday.

Since last weekend, motorists from Havana and other cities in the country have had to wait for hours at the gas stations to be able to load the tanks of their vehicles.

According to Granma, the fuel trading company, Cupet, attached to the Ministry of Energy and Mines, reported “that the distribution of diesel and gasoline to the country's service centers has been affected in recent days due, among other reasons, to an increase in demand.”

Cupet said he will make “tremendous efforts” to ensure the regular supply of fuel, despite the global economic crisis and rising oil prices, as well as the intensification of the US embargo and the country's financial difficulties, the newspaper added.

The company also said that since Sunday it has delivered more fuel to stations than is normally supplied, in addition to increasing supply to electric generators to reduce damage to a major thermoelectric power plant in the country.

Recent breakdowns in power plants in Cuba increased the use of generators, which are large consumers of diesel.

On Monday, an official from the province of Matanzas, a neighbor of Havana, announced fuel rationing, but said it was a “temporary problem.

In September 2019, there was a fuel distribution crisis, when United States sanctions blocked the arrival of Venezuelan tankers who carry oil to Cuba. Many motorists then had to spend several days and even early hours in front of the gas stations.

For Jorge Piñón, Cuban energy policy expert at the University of Texas, “a series of events culminate in the current situation”, including the drop in national oil production (-20% since 2010).

Venezuela, the supplier of crude oil to Cuba and to which the island pays by sending doctors, has been less generous for some years.

According to Piñón, Venezuela's supply of crude oil and fuel increased from 100,000 barrels a day in 2016 “to an average last year (2021) of 56,000 barrels a day.”

